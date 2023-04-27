McKinney business briefs.jpg

Innovative Life Sciences (ILS Gummies), a dynamic nutraceutical gummy manufacturer, celebrated the grand opening of its McKinney headquarters facility with a ribbon cutting on April 14.

The event featured tours of the new facility and remarks from employees, city leaders and community stakeholders.

