Innovative Life Sciences (ILS Gummies), a dynamic nutraceutical gummy manufacturer, celebrated the grand opening of its McKinney headquarters facility with a ribbon cutting on April 14.
The event featured tours of the new facility and remarks from employees, city leaders and community stakeholders.
“I am excited to be back in McKinney,” shared ILS Gummies CEO Dru Riess, “As an entrepreneur, I had my start in the community, and they supported me with open arms. ILS Gummies and I look forward to giving back by making a positive impact on McKinney with this company.”
In the fast-growing gummy manufacturing industry, this new facility is located at 350 Cypress Hill Drive and will contain nearly 70,000 square feet of manufacturing space, generating more than 70 new jobs in year one.
“Dru Riess and the team behind ILS Gummies truly define what it means to be an entrepreneur in McKinney,” said MEDC President Peter Tokar. “This unique business and dedicated team of founders continue to prove that innovative businesses built with excellence will thrive in our community."
ILS Gummies is a new company, formerly TMM Gummies. TMM Gummies was acquired by private-equity firm, Rosewood Private Investments in early 2022. Rosewood PI is the private equity arm of the Rosewood Corporation which is wholly owned by the Caroline Hunt Trust Estate. Rosewood brought in Dru Riess to take over and transform the company. Riess was founder and CEO of Popular Ink (now a part of the PPC Flexible Packaging Platform) based in McKinney for 13 years. With Rosewood’s headquarters based in Dallas, and Riess’ prior success running a company in McKinney, he encouraged Rosewood to bring ILS Gummies to McKinney, where he knew it would have great success.
Collin College expands course offerings for various health sciences programs
Collin College is proud to offer growing opportunities for students interested in Health Sciences. Several programs offered throughout the Collin College district have seen an increased demand, leading to the expansion of course offerings for various programs.
As of Fall 2022, the dental hygiene program increased student admission from 16 to 24 students each year. This is a direct result of the recent expansion of the dental hygiene program learning space, including the addition of more operatories, and newly renovated laboratory spaces.
Starting in Fall 2023, Diagnostic Sonography will add a cardiac track for students interested in cardiovascular sonography, and the new physical therapist assistant program, housed at the Frisco campus, will admit their first cohort. In addition, the surgical assisting program will double in size by adding a new 12-student cohort, which will increase total enrollment to 24 students per year.
“We are excited to be able to provide current and future students with so many new opportunities,” Dr. Abe Johnson, senior vice president of campus operations said. “Our commitment to quality higher education is evident as students seek these programs in such rewarding career fields.”
Other programs, such as medical assisting advanced practice, will be adding a location. Currently offered at other Collin College campuses and at the Health Sciences Academy at Plano ISD, the new location at Plano Campus will allow both dual-credit and general population students access to enroll into this program.
“We want to make our health sciences programs accessible to anyone who wants to pursue a health science career,” Dean of Academic Affairs and Workforce Programs Michelle Millen said. “All of these changes and expansions are a testament to our growing district and our commitment to offer quality and affordable life-changing education.”
To learn more about current program offerings, enrollment requirements, and upcoming application deadlines, visit www.collin.edu/department.
