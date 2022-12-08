McKinney Craig Ranch Lifetime

An aerial view of the new Life Time location at Craig Ranch in McKinney. 

 Courtesy photo

Life Time on Monday announced the opening of Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch, the 11th club in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro and 29th Life Time location in Texas.

Located near the PGA TPC Craig Ranch Golf Course, Life Time announced the purchase of the former Craig Ranch Fitness & Spa in late-2021. Following a multi-million-dollar renovation, the new Life Time will encompass all things healthy living with truly unparalleled experiences and amenities.

