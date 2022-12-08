Life Time on Monday announced the opening of Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch, the 11th club in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro and 29th Life Time location in Texas.
Located near the PGA TPC Craig Ranch Golf Course, Life Time announced the purchase of the former Craig Ranch Fitness & Spa in late-2021. Following a multi-million-dollar renovation, the new Life Time will encompass all things healthy living with truly unparalleled experiences and amenities.
Highlights include:
12 new outdoor pickleball courts with brand new surfaces, nets and lighting to ensure games can go into the night.
Unlimited access to Life Time’s Group Training Classes: GTX, Alpha and Ultra Fit.
A unique outdoor pool space featuring the only 50-meter pool in the area, a full LifeCafe with indoor and outdoor seating, and an outdoor firepit with surrounding TVs. The pool will be heated for year-round access.
Dedicated studios for barre, cycle, Pilates and yoga and group fitness studios for Life Time’s signature formats like Barbell Strength and Warrior Sculpt.
A massive, state-of-the-art workout floor with hundreds of pieces of equipment for cardiovascular and strength training.
Kids Academy featuring kids programming with studio classes, art, music, Spanish immersion, homework help and more (up to 2.5 hours daily).
ARORA programming designed for active agers with classes, social events, and seminars.
LifeSpa offering esthetician services and massage.
LT Recovery featuring compression, massage, and chiropractic services.
Luxury dressing rooms with whirlpools, saunas, steam rooms and high-end, complimentary shampoo, conditioner, body wash, lotion and more.
“We couldn’t be more excited to bring our Life Time lifestyle to McKinney and the Craig Ranch area,” said Jeff Zwiefel, Life Time president and chief operating officer. “We have an incredible team ready and committed to helping members achieve their health, wellness, entertainment and relaxation goals in a luxurious setting that offers something for everyone.”
Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch is open Monday through Thursday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call 469-748-3100.
Ribbon cutting for Kristina Boe - Freedom Health Hair Stylist
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting on Dec. 6 for Kristina Boe - Freedom Health Hair Stylist.
The business is located at 1705 W. University Dr. #125.
Ribbon Cutting for Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill on Dec. 8.
The business is located at 1801 N Hardin Blvd #200.
