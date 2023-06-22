The McKinney Economic Development Corporation welcomes Caroline Causey as project manager as she works to recruit and attract companies to enhance the culture, talent and assets of McKinney. She previously focused on recruitment and attraction in her previous role as an economic development specialist at the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce.
Causey earned a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication with a minor in business administration from Louisiana State University. She also holds a Master of Science in Economic Development from the University of Southern Mississippi.
McKinney EDC names Emily Linares as new special projects and events manager
The McKinney Economic Development Corporation welcomed Emily Linares as the organization’s new special projects and events manager on March 6. Her role includes the creation and expansion of special events and unique projects for the MEDC. She previously served as communications and marketing manager for the city of Corinth for four years, where her role included special event coordination and marketing efforts.
Linares holds a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management from the University of North Texas. She also earned a Master of Arts in Strategic Communication from Texas Tech University. She holds the Certified Public Communicator designation from Texas Christian University and is a Certified Festival and Events Associate.
Oasis Auto Spa ribbon cutting
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Oasis Auto Spa.
The ceremony is slated for 4:30 p.m. June 29 at 5001 Collin McKinney Parkway.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.