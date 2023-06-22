McKinney water tower file.jpg
The McKinney Economic Development Corporation welcomes Caroline Causey as project manager as she works to recruit and attract companies to enhance the culture, talent and assets of McKinney. She previously focused on recruitment and attraction in her previous role as an economic development specialist at the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce.

Causey earned a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication with a minor in business administration from Louisiana State University. She also holds a Master of Science in Economic Development from the University of Southern Mississippi.

