Medical City McKinney has been designated a Level II Trauma Center by the Texas Department of State Health Services, making it the first hospital in northern Collin County to achieve the distinguished classification. A Level II Trauma designation represents the second-highest level of trauma designation available and reflects Medical City McKinney’s dedication to providing optimal care for severely injured patients.
The Level II Trauma designation is awarded by the Texas Department of State Health Services and involves an extensive survey process, including verification by the American College of Surgeons. The voluntary process requires a commitment to providing comprehensive regional care for every aspect of injury – from prevention through rehabilitation. Hospitals seeking a Level II Trauma designation must operate at the higher level for one year prior to receiving the advanced verification.
According to the American Trauma Society, a Level II Trauma Center provides:
24-hour immediate coverage by trauma surgeons as well as coverage by the specialties of orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, anesthesiology, emergency medicine, radiology and critical care
Trauma prevention and continuing education programs for staff
A comprehensive quality assessment program
Medical City McKinney treats more than 1,200 trauma patients annually, with more than 44,000 emergency room visits each year. The hospital’s trauma team has provided Stop the Bleed training to more than 400 educators and staff from area school districts. The hospital also partners with local senior communities and recreation centers to host a 4-week fall prevention class to help seniors gain strength and learn how to prevent fall injuries.
As a Level II Trauma Center, Medical City McKinney also provides:
Dedicated trauma resuscitation rooms in the newly expanded 37-bed emergency department
Dedicated trauma rooms available 24/7
Dedicated 28-bed, orthopedics/trauma unit
24/7 availability of neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, trauma surgery, interventional radiology, laboratory services, radiology services and blood bank
On-campus inpatient rehabilitation unit
Medical City Healthcare has a long history of investing in the North Texas community to effect positive change, including advancing emergency and trauma care when and where the community needs it, close to home. Medical City Arlington and Medical City Denton are also Level II Trauma Centers. Medical City Plano is a Level I Trauma Center. Together, the Medical City Healthcare network of hospitals, surgery centers, off-campus emergency rooms and CareNow urgent care locations are unified in elevating the standard of care for all patients.
PGA offers short-term employment opportunities
The PGA of America is inviting talent from diverse backgrounds who are interested in careers in golf and sports to apply for short-term employment as operations assistants in support of the PGA’s high-profile 2023 major spectator championships, including one in Frisco.
Individuals can register at PGAImpact.org through Dec.16 to potentially interview with the PGA’s operations teams, for short-term employment opportunities at the following events:
● 2023 PGA Championship - Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, N.Y. (May 15–21, 2023)
Positions in New York, Texas and New Jersey include pre-, during and post-Championship opportunities from April to July 2023.
“We are committed to creating a golf industry workforce that reflects the demographics of America,” said PGA of America Chief People Officer Sandy Cross. “PGA JobMatch provides unique and valuable experiences working at some of golf’s most high profile championships for individuals who are interested in exploring a career in golf. These high-energy team environments provide hands-on learning experiences and networking opportunities, which can be the launch point to a career in golf.”
The PGA is primarily conducting recruitment through colleges and universities, including minority-serving institutions, which offer sports and golf management programs. Introductions will be made between qualified candidates and the respective PGA of America departments’ hiring leaders. Qualified candidates will be invited to participate in the next phase of the hiring process.
A list of opportunities is featured on the PGA JobMatch website (pgaimpact.org/pgajobmatch). All applicants’ registrations must be received by Dec.16, 2022 to be considered.
Chamber shares legislative priorities
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has outlined its priorities ahead of the 2023 session of the Texas Legislature.
The priorities listed by the chamber include:
Supporting legislation that upholds the City of McKinney’s home-rule authority and opposing any legislation that seeks to diminish municipal home-rule authority
Supporting funding for the development of McKinney National Airport
Supporting economic development items
Supporting continued property tax reform, namely reform related to public school finance
Supporting legislation that would allow for greater flexibility by cities to fund local transportation projects
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.