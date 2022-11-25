PGA course preview 11.jpg

Medical City McKinney has been designated a Level II Trauma Center by the Texas Department of State Health Services, making it the first hospital in northern Collin County to achieve the distinguished classification. A Level II Trauma designation represents the second-highest level of trauma designation available and reflects Medical City McKinney’s dedication to providing optimal care for severely injured patients. 

The Level II Trauma designation is awarded by the Texas Department of State Health Services and involves an extensive survey process, including verification by the American College of Surgeons. The voluntary process requires a commitment to providing comprehensive regional care for every aspect of injury – from prevention through rehabilitation. Hospitals seeking a Level II Trauma designation must operate at the higher level for one year prior to receiving the advanced verification.

