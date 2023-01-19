Medical City McKinney has been named one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023, according to new research released by Healthgrades, a leading resource for patients. This achievement puts Medical City McKinney in the top 5% of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance across the most common conditions and procedures.
This is the second consecutive year Medical City McKinney has made the prestigious America’s Best Hospitals list.
“This national recognition exemplifies the dedication of our physicians and colleagues to providing excellence always in every action, every patient, every time,” says Ernest C. Lynch III, FACHE, Medical City McKinney CEO. “We are proud to be the destination of choice for patients in McKinney, Allen and northern Collin County.”
A-rated for safety by the Leapfrog Group, Medical City McKinney is the first hospital in northern Collin County to be designated a Level II Trauma Center. Additionally, Medical City McKinney is a Primary Stroke Center, certified by The Joint Commission for total hip and total knee replacement, hip fracture, stroke rehabilitation and chest pain, and is Magnet recognized for nursing excellence.
Healthgrades evaluated patient mortality and complication rates for 31 of the most common conditions and procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country to identify the top-performing hospitals. This year’s analysis revealed significant variation between America’s Best 250 Hospitals and hospitals that did not receive the distinction. In fact, if all hospitals performed similarly to America’s 250 Best, over 160,000 lives could have been saved. (Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2019 through 2021 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.)
“We’re proud to recognize Medical City McKinney as one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023,” says Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer at Healthgrades. “As one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, Medical City McKinney consistently delivers better-than-expected outcomes for the patients in their community and is setting a high national standard for clinical excellence.”
Medical City Arlington, Medical City Denton, Medical City Fort Worth and Medical City Plano were also named to the prestigious Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospitals list.
Ribbon cuttings scheduled
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting ceremony for Dalworth Restoration. The ceremony is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Feb. 2 at 414 Powerhouse St.
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Hotworx Studio - Stonebridge. The ceremony is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at 116 S Custer Road STE 400.
Open house
After moving to a new location, the McKinney Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Corporation and Community Development Corporation will host an open house event from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 9. The event address is 7300 State Highway 121. The building is located on the northeast corner of Alma and SH 121. Attendees should park in the parking garage.
