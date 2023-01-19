District 121 building.jpg

The McKinney Chamber of Commerce announced its new location in the District 121 development in November 2022.  

 Courtesy photo

Medical City McKinney has been named one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023, according to new research released by Healthgrades, a leading resource for patients. This achievement puts Medical City McKinney in the top 5% of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance across the most common conditions and procedures.

This is the second consecutive year Medical City McKinney has made the prestigious America’s Best Hospitals list.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments