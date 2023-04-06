File_Ribbon Cutting 2.jpeg
Africa Studio - stock.adobe.com

A multicultural McKinney Chamber of Commerce business mixer has been scheduled in McKinney. 

The event, slated for 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, will be held in collaboration with the Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce. The event will take place at the McKinney Chamber of Commerce office location, 7300 State Highway 121, Suite 200A.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments