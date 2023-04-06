A multicultural McKinney Chamber of Commerce business mixer has been scheduled in McKinney.
The event, slated for 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, will be held in collaboration with the Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce. The event will take place at the McKinney Chamber of Commerce office location, 7300 State Highway 121, Suite 200A.
The event is free to attend. The registration link as available at bit.ly/436xtxv
Spring Quarterly Luncheon with the McKinney Chamber of Commerce
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce will host its 2023 spring quarterly luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 13.
The event will take place at the Collin College McKinney Campus Central Park Conference Room.
The event will focus on best strategies for attracting and retaining top talent.
The event is $50 for chamber members and $60 for non-members. More information about the event is at bit.ly/3Gomy8D
Texas Paint and Wallpaper ribbon cutting
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Texas Paint and Wallpaper.
The ceremony is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at 8950 State Highway 121, Ste. 300
Get McKinney Courier-Gazette news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.