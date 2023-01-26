The new Touchmark full-service retirement community is set to open in the fall of 2023. Those interested in learning more about the lifestyle, home and service options are encouraged to stop in or make an appointment at the new Information Center at 350 S. Hardin Blvd. in McKinney.
Retirement counselors are available Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and by appointment on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 469-634-0691.
The Information Center features interior design swatches, floor plans and details about Touchmark’s mission, values and culture.
One of Touchmark’s newest residents, Linda Nuiman, visited the Information Center with her husband before making a home deposit. “It’s just been so positive. The people I’ve met here have been friendly, warm and caring. The community offers all that we’d hoped for. So many places will not permit a dog, and we are delighted we can keep ours with us,” she says. “The more we learned about Touchmark — the building, the location, all that it represents with recreational and health activities, working out and being able to walk the dog … the next morning my husband and I said, ‘That’s the place, isn’t it?’”
Touchmark Vice President and Executive Director Matthew Hoskin underscores how Touchmark retirement counselors’ sole purpose is to get to know people and help them discover the right home that meets their needs and goals. “Touchmark communities are special for many reasons but especially because of the people who choose to live and work in them,” says Hoskin. “We look forward to getting acquainted with individuals and their family members.”
Construction on the new 81-acre community is progressing rapidly, and deposits on homes have been accepted. Services will include independent and assisted living and memory care. The property includes an 11-acre spring-fed private lake with panoramic views, rolling hills and majestic cedar and oak trees that enhance the unique setting.
CEO series
For the month of February, the McKinney Chamber of Commerce's CEO series will feature Derrick Evers, CEO/Managing Partner of Kaizen Development Partners, LLC.
The event's special guest moderator is Terri Thomas, Community Manager at Chase Bank and Founding Board Member of the Collin County Black Chamber. The event is slated for 8:30-10 a.m. Feb. 9 at 8000 Collin McKinney Parkway.
This event is co-hosted by the Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce and McKinney Chamber of Commerce in celebration and in collaboration with McKinney Black History Month.
Ribbon cuttings scheduled
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting for Young at Heart Home Fitness, LLC. The ceremony is slated for 4:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the McKinney Chamber office, 7300 State Highway 121 Ste 200A.
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting for The Range in McKinney. The ceremony is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Feb. 14 at 415 Industrial Blvd.
