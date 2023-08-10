Chamber file.jpg

McKinney Chamber of Commerce will soon host its annual Women's Business Conference, where women from around the area come together to connect, get motivated, learn and be inspired. The event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Sheraton McKinney Hotel, 1900 Gateway Blvd.

Carly Patterson, musician and USA Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics, will be the keynote speaker.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

