McKinney Chamber of Commerce will soon host its annual Women's Business Conference, where women from around the area come together to connect, get motivated, learn and be inspired. The event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Sheraton McKinney Hotel, 1900 Gateway Blvd.
Carly Patterson, musician and USA Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics, will be the keynote speaker.
The conference will provide a platform for networking, knowledge-sharing and personal growth.
Medical City McKinney colleagues released 15 ducklings cared for by hospital staff on Aug. 3 in a pond behind the hospital.
Medical City McKinney introduced Pekin ducks to the campus pond three years ago. This year, Carl, the father, and Pearl, the mother, decided to start a family, and their ducklings hatched on May 25.
As a safety precaution, the ducklings and their parents were relocated to an internal courtyard on campus until they were old enough to be released to the pond. Staff signed up for daily shifts to help care for the ducks, provide fresh water, feed and clean the area. Plastic pools, a large tent for shade, toys and duck feed were provided to ensure the duck family’s health and safety.
McKinney EMS, who rescued and safely reunited the ducklings with their parents after they briefly wandered into a drainage area, were also invited.
Monthly bag stuffing slated for Aug. 14
New Resident Bag Stuffing is held monthly at the McKinney Chamber of Commerce office. This month, the event will run from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 14 at the chamber office, 7300 State Highway 121, Ste. 200A. Members participate by bringing items to be "stuffed" into bags for new residents of McKinney. Progressive Waste Solutions delivers the bags to new residents with their recycling bins. In order to participate, members must follow the guidelines below:
Bring 100 of a type of item per member, for example: a brochure, promotional gift item or flyer.
Printed material should be no larger than 8.5-by-11 inches.
Multiple pages of company brochures and flyers are acceptable if secured as one piece and may not include advertising of other businesses.
Bag stuffers must be delivered to the chamber office the Thursday or Friday before the Monday stuffing date. The stuffing date is usually the second Monday of the month, from noon to 1 p.m.
Participants must assist in stuffing the bags at least once per quarter.
Due to the storage and delivery of the bags and the heat, candy or other food items should not be included in promotional items.
If using a coupon, make sure the expiration date is at least three months or more in the future, as the bags may not be delivered for 30 days or more.
Your account must be current; no outstanding balances in order to participate.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.