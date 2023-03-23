McKinney water tower file.jpg
Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

The McKinney Chamber of Commerce will host a Leadership McKinney open house on March 31. 

The event is slated for 4:30-6 p.m. at The Augustus Venue - Local Yocal (350 E Louisiana St., Ste B)

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments