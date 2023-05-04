File_Ribbon Cutting 2.jpeg
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Nails and Lash Room.

The ceremony is slated for 4:30 p.m. May 11 at 6091 West University Drive, Unit 104. 

