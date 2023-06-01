McKinney water tower file.jpg
Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a free event focused on serving in the community. 

SERVE McKinney is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 at the Collin College McKinney campus conference center (2400 Community Ave.). 

