The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for The Little Gym. The ceremony is slated for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 13 at 1920 Eldorado Parkway.
The chamber has also scheduled a ribbon cutting for Fastest Labs of McKinney, slated for 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at 4100 South Ridge Road, Suite 101.
PGA Buying & Education Summit is July 31-Aug. 2
The PGA Buying & Education Summit is scheduled for July 31–Aug. 2 at PGA Frisco.
The summit will bring together influential PGA Professionals and golf buyers to meet with a curated group of top golf brands showcasing the latest innovations and trends in apparel, accessory, gift and award, equipment, technology and golf lifestyle products. The summit will offer opportunities for sourcing products, learning new business strategies and networking with industry peers during fun, experiential events across the PGA Frisco campus and the PGA District golf entertainment spaces.
The Summit will begin on Monday, July 31 with a full day for One2One Buying Appointments at Omni PGA Frisco Resort, and the PGA Education Conference at the new state-of-the-art PGA Frisco Professional Development Center inside the Home of the PGA of America.
The exhibit floor will be open Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 1-2, at Omni PGA Frisco Resort. Golf equipment and technology demonstrations and education will take place simultaneously at the PGA District, adjacent to the Resort.
Each evening will offer PGA Professionals, buyers and vendors a chance to unwind and stay connected. There will be a welcome reception and fashion show at Omni PGA Frisco Resort on Monday; and Demo Night product testing at the PGA District on Tuesday. Both nights also will feature networking events and fun golf competitions within the PGA District, which features The Dance Floor, a lighted 2-acre, putting course; The Swing, a lighted, 10-hole, par-3 short course; The Ice House with six live hitting bays; Lounge by Topgolf, featuring Topgolf Swing Suite technology and a variety of virtual games; and the 12,000 square-foot PGA Coaching Center.
