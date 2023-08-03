McKinney water tower file.jpg
Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

Get ready to celebrate a new burger spot in McKinney.

Community members are invited to a morning ribbon cutting for Shake Shack from 10:30-11 a.m. Aug. 8 at 1727 N Central Expressway.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

