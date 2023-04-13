McKinney water tower file.jpg
The MEDC (McKinney Economic Development Corporation) has kicked off 2023 with a bang furthering their mission to expand economic development in the City of McKinney through its MEDC Innovation Fund. The latest recipient, Snipitz, of an innovation grant has been with one of the most progressive and innovative companies yet and solidified Snipitz’ corporate relocation into McKinney’s own Serendipity Labs.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Snipitz as resident members of the Serendipity Labs’ McKinney location,” said Amanda Harriger, Regional Vice President at Serendipity Labs. “Denny’s vision is going to change the game in terms of how we view and engage video content, especially sports, and we couldn’t be happier that they are going to be part of our community.”

