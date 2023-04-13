The MEDC (McKinney Economic Development Corporation) has kicked off 2023 with a bang furthering their mission to expand economic development in the City of McKinney through its MEDC Innovation Fund. The latest recipient, Snipitz, of an innovation grant has been with one of the most progressive and innovative companies yet and solidified Snipitz’ corporate relocation into McKinney’s own Serendipity Labs.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Snipitz as resident members of the Serendipity Labs’ McKinney location,” said Amanda Harriger, Regional Vice President at Serendipity Labs. “Denny’s vision is going to change the game in terms of how we view and engage video content, especially sports, and we couldn’t be happier that they are going to be part of our community.”
The Snipitz SMART Video Interface delivers multiple content channels from a single destination within the content owner’s sphere of monetization. The platform empowers each fan to engage with multiple content channels and experiences, interact with other viewers, and socially share video Snipz. Snipitz’s fan-first approach allows for global sports and entertainment content owners to track the viewer journey and profile at an individual level, versus grouping fans together under a presumed demographic with mirrored needs and preferences, uniquely empowering them to understand their fans more deeply and personally than ever before.
“Today’s media consumer is interested in a diversity of options and customization. We’ve worked to make McKinney a true home to many different companies and ecosystems, rather than a “one size fits all” community…We are thrilled that Snipitz is expanding to call McKinney home and bringing another AI platform here.” Peter Tokar III, MEDC President.
Village Medical ribbon cutting
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Village Medical.
The ceremony is slated for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 18 at 8996 Stacy Road, Suite 100.
Alpha Sports Performance Medicine ribbon cutting
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Alpha Sports Performance Medicine.
The event is slated for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at 4100 Ridge Road, Suite 111.
