StadiumDrop, a company paving the way for in-seat delivery at venues across the nation, has deepened its roots in North Texas. McKinney has become a central location for StadiumDrop employees, who now gather at Serendipity Labs off Highway 121 and Alma.

Adam McAbee, Co-Founder, and COO of StadiumDrop, shared about becoming a part of the economic growth in McKinney, “Partnerships like this are a big deal. Kristen (McAbee, StadiumDrop's CEO), the executive team, and I are all very excited to be in McKinney. This is a great city and has always been one of the nation’s leading cities in growth. Having offices here gives us strategic advantages in the region."

