StadiumDrop, a company paving the way for in-seat delivery at venues across the nation, has deepened its roots in North Texas. McKinney has become a central location for StadiumDrop employees, who now gather at Serendipity Labs off Highway 121 and Alma.
Adam McAbee, Co-Founder, and COO of StadiumDrop, shared about becoming a part of the economic growth in McKinney, “Partnerships like this are a big deal. Kristen (McAbee, StadiumDrop's CEO), the executive team, and I are all very excited to be in McKinney. This is a great city and has always been one of the nation’s leading cities in growth. Having offices here gives us strategic advantages in the region."
“We have worked hard to reinforce that innovation and unique fresh ideas are a part of our nature here in McKinney. StadiumDrop joins the multitude of other companies and startups who have made McKinney home. They have so much to add to this creative and disruptive technology ecosystem – we celebrate the strides they have made in sports and entertainment so far and we are excited to see what they do next from here," said Peter Tokar III, M Economic Development Corporation President.
Gearing up for rapid growth, StadiumDrop plans to onboard several positions in the next few months. The team is confident that McKinney will be an attractive area for prospective employees and an ideal location for team members who will serve fans in multiple venues in the DFW area.
StadiumDrop is a pioneer of in-seat delivery and fan experience. Through the StadiumDrop App, fans order food and beverages straight from their seats. Runners then deliver food directly to the fans, ensuring fans never miss a moment. Founded in 2020, StadiumDrop launched its operations in September of 2020 at Oklahoma State University and has expanded in the areas of college athletics, MiLB, NFL, and MLS and continues to rapidly grow.
Medical City McKinney among the best for gastrointestinal surgery
Medical City McKinney has been recognized for superior specialty care in the Healthgrades 2023 Specialty Care Ratings & Awards.
Medical City McKinney is one of a select group of top hospitals nationally assessed and validated by Healthgrades for providing quality outcomes for certain healthcare specialties and treatments. This recognition includes being named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Care Surgery (2023). This award is for superior clinical outcomes in bowel obstruction treatment, colorectal surgeries, gallbladder removal and upper gastrointestinal surgery.
“Medical City McKinney caregivers are focused on providing excellent care to every patient, every time,” says Ernest C. Lynch, III, FACHE, CEO of Medical City McKinney. “These awards are a testament to the expertise our entire clinical team.”
Additional honors:
Cardiac
Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Heart Failure (2023)
Critical Care
Named Among the Top 10% in the Nation for Critical Care for 2 Years in a Row (2022-2023)
Recipient of the Healthgrades Critical Care Excellence Award™ for 2 Years in a Row (2022-2023)
Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Diabetic Emergencies (2023)
Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Respiratory Failure for 2 Years in a Row (2022-2023)
Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Sepsis for 4 Years in a Row (2020-2023)
Gastrointestinal
Five-Star Recipient for Colorectal Surgeries (2023)
Five-Star Recipient for Gallbladder Removal Surgery (2023)
Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of GI Bleed (2023)
Five-Star Recipient for Gastrointestinal Surgeries (2023)
Named Among the Top 10% in the Nation for Gastrointestinal Surgery (2023)
Named Among the Top 10% in the Nation for Overall GI Services (2023)
Named Among the Top 5% in the Nation for Gastrointestinal Surgery (2023)
Recipient of the Healthgrades 2023 Gastrointestinal Care Excellence Award™
Recipient of the Healthgrades 2023 Gastrointestinal Surgery Excellence Award™
Neurosciences
Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Stroke for 2 Years in a Row (2022-2023)
Orthopedics
Five-Star Recipient for Hip Fracture Treatment (2023)
Five-Star Recipient for Total Hip Replacement for 3 Years in a Row (2021-2023)
Pulmonary
Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Pneumonia (2023)
Medical City McKinney is among 11 Medical City Healthcare hospitals recognized for superior specialty care in the Healthgrades 2023 Specialty Care Ratings & Awards, including Medical City Alliance, Medical City Arlington, Medical City Dallas, Medical City Denton, Medical City Fort Worth, Medical City Las Colinas, Medical City Lewisville, Medical City North Hills, Medical City Plano and Medical City Weatherford.
Ribbon cutting scheduled
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers.
The ceremony is set for 11:30 a.m. at 7502 Eldorado Pkwy. Ste 100.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.