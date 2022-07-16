McKinney startup gets national attention
It was a simple idea that has taken one segment of the economy by storm: sell empty beauty salon stations via mobile app.
Courtney Caldwell and her husband, Tye, owned a salon in Plano. For several months after they expanded, a number of the stations sat idle. During this same time, Tye was getting inquiries from hair stylists looking for stations to rent on a per-day basis.
“These traveling stylists were not looking for a long-term contract or even a weekly commitment,” Courtney said. “They simply desired professional salon space in which to service their local clientele. That was when ShearShare was born.”
The ShearShare app quickly moved into more than 100 U.S. cities and eight nations in less than two months.
The average U.S. salon operates at about 40 percent capacity, Courtney said.
“Most salon owners have excess inventory that is collecting dust versus dollars,” she said. “By listing their open salon space on the ShearShare app, they get to monetize their extra salon chairs or suites. On the flip side, traveling cosmetologists who want to work out of professional salon environments have the opportunity to lease by the day and not be tied down with a long-term contract.”
Courtney said her husband, who mentors cosmetology students, has found that young stylists — those in the millennial age group — worry about paying for salon space right after graduation, but not having a large enough client base to cover costs.
“The millennials continue to tell us that what’s important to them is access, not ownership,” Courtney said.
Now located in McKinney, Shear Share has gained some national media attention.
Now with listings across 900-plus cities, ShearShare just celebrated expanding their offices and getting a new investor on board. Two big news items this week for Dr. Tye and Courtney that’s worth sharing:
1. They were just named a FastCompany “18 apps you should know that are changing the world for the better”.
2. Google just featured them this week as 1 of only 3 Texas startups in their new #WeArePlay campaign in the Google Play App Store.
First United Bank annoounces new CISO
First United Bank has announced Joseph Greene as its Chief Information Security Officer. Greene joins First United with over 20 years of experience across multiple vertical industries building teams and executing successful strategic security programs, helping organizations reduce cyber security risk, and providing transformative and innovative solutions deployed across global lines of business.
As a well-known thought leader, author, and highly requested speaker, he has helped companies plan, build, and run security programs and he believes that the best part of the job is helping team members achieve their goals through innovation.
“Joseph is an excellent choice to lead our organization’s information security. He brings valuable experience and extensive knowledge, as well as a passion for his work that aligns well with our purpose to inspire and empower others,” said Saqib Kheiri, Chief Risk Officer.
Dedicated to community engagement, Greene is affiliated with many professional and civic organizations, including serving as the CISO for the Ohio Cyber Reserves and as a mentor for cyber security start-up companies. He is looking forward to building relationships in North Texas.
Of joining First United, Greene stated, “I am excited to join the First United Bank family as the Chief Information Security Officer. However, more importantly, I hope to be an advocate on behalf of our teams and customers as “Security is not complete without U!”
First United’s purpose is to inspire and empower others to Spend Life Wisely, which includes a holistic approach to life that encompasses financial well-being, faith, health and wellness, and personal growth.
Professional Development series
McKinney Young Professionals will host its second Professional Development series at 4 p.m. Aug. 4 at 7550 TX-121, Suite 500.
"We are excited to meet and learn from real- estate guru James Craig, the president of Craig International," the McKinney Chamber of Commerce stated. "He will be discussing upcoming plans for the District121."
Registration is open at mckinneychamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.