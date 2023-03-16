McKinney Repertory Theatre (MRT) and McKinney Creative Community (MCC) are excited to launch the search for a local McKinney artist to collaborate with the community theatre on the artwork for its upcoming 20th anniversary season.
All local McKinney artists (ages 18 and up) are invited to submit a proposal to create five total pieces of art that will be used by MRT as the poster art for its 20th Anniversary Season.
These five pieces will represent each of the shows that are being produced as part of the 20th anniversary season.
The art work should be the artist’s interpretation of the following shows:
"Clue" by Jonathan Lynn.
"Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol" adapted by Dr. Andrew Harris.
"Forever Plaid" by Stuart Ross.
"Steel Magnolias" by Robert Harling.
"The Diary of Anne Frank" by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett, Newly Adapted by Wendy Kesselman.
MRT and MCC will review all of the proposals and choose one artist to create artwork for all five shows. The chosen artist will be awarded $500 as an artist’s fee/honorarium.
"Theatre is the one art form that needs artists and experts from every type of artform to collaborate together to produce a show. Since McKinney is such a rich artistic community, it made sense for our community theater to celebrate our 20th anniversary by highlighting the variety of artists and creative minds that call McKinney home,” said Davina Gazo Stampfel, executive director of MRT. “I can’t think of a better way of tying things together than opening up this opportunity to our community and partnering with a local artist.”
