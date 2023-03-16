McKinney downtown file
McKinney Repertory Theatre (MRT) and McKinney Creative Community (MCC) are excited to launch the search for a local McKinney artist to collaborate with the community theatre on the artwork for its upcoming 20th anniversary season.

All local McKinney artists (ages 18 and up) are invited to submit a proposal to create five total pieces of art that will be used by MRT as the poster art for its 20th Anniversary Season.

