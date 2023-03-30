McKinney will host its third AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch May 11-14.
Tickets are on sale at attbyronnelson.org/spectators/tickets.
The tournament first came to McKinney in 2021 and then was held again at TPC Craig Ranch in 2022.
Estimates released in August indicated that the 2022 tournament brought an estimated $28.8 million in economic impact to McKinney, including over 270 jobs supporting the city and $17.9 million in direct spending.
PACCAR Battery Electric Vehicle Day declared at Dynacraft
McKinney Mayor George Fuller proclaimed March 22, 2023, as PACCAR Battery Electric Vehicle Day. As part of the event held at Dynacraft, a PACCAR Company, to celebrate the proclamation, keys to two new Peterbilt Model 579EV trucks were presented to Dallas area trucking company Truck King. The Peterbilt trucks, on a full-service lease through PacLease Dallas, will be used for local line-haul operations – running approximately 100 miles roundtrip between Dynacraft in McKinney and Peterbilt’s Denton manufacturing facility.
“Dynacraft is proud to host this event and support our customers and carriers using Peterbilt battery electric vehicles,” said Paul McCormick, Dynacraft general manager. “There is no better way to deliver components between Dynacraft and Peterbilt than with a Model 579EV leased through PacLease.”
In addition to the proclamation, the event included a truck walk-around that detailed the unique characteristics and benefits of an electric vehicle, as well as a tour of the state-of-the-art Dynacraft McKinney facility. Said McCormick, “Dynacraft has been in McKinney for five years, and continues to invest in the facility’s emerging programs, and technologies. On behalf of the over 450 employees in McKinney, we are excited to be part of this great community.”
Dynacraft, a division of PACCAR, fabricates, manufactures, and assembles critical components for the transportation industry.
PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture, and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR shares are traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market, symbol PCAR, and its homepage can be found at paccar.com.
NEXGEN Fitness - McKinney Adriatica Ribbon Cutting
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for NEXGEN Fitness - McKinney Adriatica.
The ceremony is slated for 4:30 p.m. at 6841 Virginia Parkway Suite 102.
