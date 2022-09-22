Recently Confer launched its mobile app called Confer Today, which is free to download and free to use on Apple app stores and Google Play stores. This app allows a borrower to compare two or more mortgage offers (loan estimates) from different lenders. Their proprietary service, CfaaS (Compare-as-a-Service), compares lenders’ offers fee-by-fee and recommends customizations beneficial to borrowers.
With rising interest rates and scarcity in the housing market supply, many borrowers are extra cautious in choosing the right mortgage product and associated services.
“Present market supply conditions have lowered housing affordability, and the Confer app is being introduced to reduce or mitigate the impact when used during the home buying experience," Founder & CEO Yatin Karnik stated in a press release. "The end goal is to guide buyers in making a conscious and intelligent decision.”
“The innovation that Confer is bringing to the mortgage industry is aligned with the vision for the creative and unique startup ecosystem that is being fostered right here in McKinney," MEDC President Peter Tokar said in a press release. "We are excited to welcome them here.”
Ribbon cuttings scheduled
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has scheduled two ribbon cuttings for the upcoming week:
A ribbon cutting for Tru Med Spa, LLC, has been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27 at 4275 Highlands Drive.
A ribbon cutting for Young at Heart Home Fitness, LLC, has been scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at the McKinney Chamber Office, 1700 Redbud Blvd Suite 180.
Kids against hunger
The McKinney Mason Temple has teamed up with the Kiwanis Club of Allen to participate with Kids Against Hunger, a non-profit humanitarian organization.
On Nov. 5, the McKinney Mason Temple is hosting an event with the goal of packaging 50,000 meals. The event is seeking 60 volunteers and $35,000 in donations to cover the cost of supplies. Each package consists of dried product that includes protein, rice, spices and flavoring and will feed a family of six.
The event runs between 9 a.m. with a break for lunch, which will be provided, and will end by 3 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.