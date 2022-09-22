McKinney water tower
Recently Confer launched its mobile app called Confer Today, which is free to download and free to use on Apple app stores and Google Play stores. This app allows a borrower to compare two or more mortgage offers (loan estimates) from different lenders. Their proprietary service, CfaaS (Compare-as-a-Service), compares lenders’ offers fee-by-fee and recommends customizations beneficial to borrowers. 

With rising interest rates and scarcity in the housing market supply, many borrowers are extra cautious in choosing the right mortgage product and associated services.

