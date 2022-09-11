The state of the Market
The McKinney Economic Development Corporation has announced a "Collin County State of the Market" event scheduled for 8 a.m. Sept. 22 at 1900 Gateway Blvd.
The event will include panels featuring such speakers as David Craig of Craig International, Celina mayor Sean Terry and Peter Braster with the city of Plano. The discussions will focus on the McKinney, Allen, Frisco and Plano submarkets.
Tickets are $120. More information is available at bisnow.com.
ManageMowed Plans to Lay New Turf in McKinney and Frisco
ManageMowed, the leading commercial landscape management brand, recently announced plans for growth into McKinney and Frisco’s promising business landscape.
Following a growth streak in the first half of 2022, the brand has cultivated its franchising strategy for nationwide growth with the goal of signing 31 new franchise deals by the end of 2022.
Well-positioned to flourish in new markets like McKinney and Frisco where commercial properties must maintain strong curb appeal year-round as a way to attract and retain tenants, ManageMowed is targeting key markets with strong growth potential across Texas, California, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina and North Carolina as well as markets contiguous to its existing territories across the West Coast and the Rocky Mountain regions.
“As the economy rebounds and people begin to return to their offices, strong curb appeal and well-maintained outdoor spaces have become a top priority for consumers and commercial property managers alike,” said James Jakobsen, co-founder of ManageMowed. “ManageMowed’s commercial landscaping services will make property management a breeze for customers in McKinney and Frisco because we manage it all and work with local landscape vendors to ensure the property is taken care with efficiency and ease.”
As ManageMowed continues to expand via franchising, it’s seeking qualified franchise candidates to grow with. The ManageMowed business model has been crafted to attract individuals or teams with an ambition to succeed, strong values and solid community connections. No prior experience in landscaping is needed to become a ManageMowed franchisee, but a background in the service and labor industry as well as strong experience in business development and management is preferred.
Ribbon cuttings scheduled
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has scheduled two ribbon cuttings for this week.
- A ceremony for Total Point Emergency Center in McKinney is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Sept. 13 at 5000 W Eldorado Pkwy.
- A ceremony for Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at 1540 Hardin Blvd.
