Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch was announced in late 2021 following the purchase and multi-million-dollar renovation to the former Craig Ranch Fitness & Spa. Life Time team members will serve members from nine months to 90-plus years throughout the club, which features an abundance of health and wellness activities starting with its Kids Academy up through specialized ARORA programming for active agers.
“We’re thrilled about the community we’re joining and to welcome members this fall,” says Jeff Mangan, General Manager at Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch. “Our outdoor pool space, expansive exercise floor, executive locker rooms and pickleball courts set us apart to help people live happy and healthy lives.”
The opening of Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch comes as Life Time celebrates more than 30 years as the nation’s premier healthy lifestyle brand this year. Life Time has served millions of people with more than one billion visits, has been part of incredible stories of personal achievement and life-altering events and has grown a community of like-minded people seeking health and happiness.
For more information on features and amenities, visit Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch, or call 866-770-1546.
Ribbon cuttings scheduled
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has scheduled three ribbon cuttings for the week of Sept. 19.
A ceremony for Sphinx Development Corp. is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Sept. 20 at 1003 Throckmorton St.
A ceremony for Dental Depot is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at 5250 Stacy Rd.
A ceremony for Nexgen Fitness is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at 4701 S Custer Rd #300.
Quarterly luncheon on the horizon
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce's next quarterly luncheon is set for 11 a.m. Oct. 18 at the Collin College McKinney Campus Central Park Conference Room. Libby Spears, certified strengths coach with Bravo CC Communications and Consulting, is slated to speak at the event. The event will focus on "How to build a culture of strengths-minded leaders during times of great disruption."
The luncheon is $50 for chamber members and $60 for nonmembers. Prices increase by $10 after Oct. 2.
