McKinney company wins competition at startup event
AUTIX Automotive Inc., a startup that moved to McKinney this year, is continuing to make a name for itself. During the recent run of Dallas Startup Week, the company won the Capitol One Accelerator Pitch competition.
"AUTIX was one of 10 companies that participated in the Capital One Accelerator program and one of eight companies to present at the pitch competition," the McKinney Economic Development Corporation stated. "AUTIX won $15,000 for winning the competition."
The designation comes one year after the company won CodeLaunch DFW in 2021.
Medical City McKinney recognized for women's care
Medical City McKinney is a 5-star recipient in the 2022 Ob-Gyn awards by Healthgrades, a leading resource that connects consumers, physicians, and health systems.
This is the fifth year Medical City McKinney has received the 5-star award for C-Section Delivery and the eighth year the hospital was awarded the 5-star award for vaginal delivery. The 5-star rating indicates that Medical City McKinney’s clinical outcomes are statistically significantly better than expected and places Medical City McKinney among the national leaders in labor and delivery.
“This national recognition speaks to our commitment to high-quality patient care and our promise to our patients to provide excellence always in every action, every patient, every time,” says Ernest C. Lynch, III, FACHE, Medical City McKinney CEO. “These awards reinforce why Medical City McKinney is the destination of choice for expectant mothers in McKinney and northern Collin County.”
“Women can feel confident selecting a hospital recognized with a 5-star rating for providing exceptional women’s care. We commend the organizations that receive this achievement for their ongoing commitment to providing exceptional care for their patients,” says Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer, Healthgrades.
In 2023, Medical City McKinney will begin a multi-phase expansion project to enhance women’s services. This $17 million expansion will include a 21-bed neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), 19-bed well-baby nursery, 12-bed VIP postpartum unit, and a separate women’s services entrance for patients and visitors.
Groundbreaking scheduled
A groundbreaking event for Carpet Tech at 409 Powerhouse has been scheduled by the McKinney Chamber of Commerce for 11:30 a.m. Aug. 30. Carpet Tech is a local floor care, disinfecting, and restoration company that serves the greater DFW area.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.