Before this role, Sturgeon served as the chief financial officer at Medical City Lewisville since 2018. Among her many accomplishments, she helped achieve capital approval for several development projects, including the $3.5M renovation of the mother/baby unit and numerous robotic platforms to support elective surgical volume needs.
Sturgeon began her career with HCA Healthcare in 1995 as a financial analyst for the Ambulatory Surgery Group. She has served in progressive leadership roles at Medical City Plano, Medical City Dallas and Medical City Children’s Hospital, including controller and vice president of finance.
“Renee’s tremendous financial knowledge and analytic strength will help drive strategic initiatives at Medical City McKinney and advance our vision as the destination of choice for healthcare excellence,” says Ernest C. Lynch, III, FACHE, CEO at Medical City McKinney. “We are excited to welcome Renee to the McKinney community.”
Sturgeon earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting from the University of Texas at Dallas.
Ribbon cuttings scheduled
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a number of ribbon cuttings in September:
A ceremony for Lion Business Brokers has been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Sept. 8 at 1700 Redbud Blvd, Suite 180.
A ceremony for Blink Eyecare has been scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at 6956 Mediterranean Drive, Suite 100.
A ceremony for Total Point Emergency Care McKinney has been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Sept. 13 at 5000 W Eldorado Pkwy.
EDC President torepresent McKinney at Collin County summit
Peter Tokar, McKinney Economic Development Corporation president, will be among multiple speakers at the forthcoming Collin County Forecast summit hosted by REDNews. The event, scheduled for 7:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 14, will be hosted in a hybrid fashion from Stonebriar Country Club, 5050 Country Club Dr. in Frisco.
Other speakers include David Craig of Craig International, Rex Glendenning of Rex Real Estate and Scott Armstrong of Gensler.
