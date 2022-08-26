Renee Sturgeon web.jpg

Renee Sturgeon

 Courtesy of Mike Morgan / Provided by Medical City McKinney

Renee Sturgeon has been named chief financial officer at Medical City McKinney, starting Sept. 19.

Before this role, Sturgeon served as the chief financial officer at Medical City Lewisville since 2018. Among her many accomplishments, she helped achieve capital approval for several development projects, including the $3.5M renovation of the mother/baby unit and numerous robotic platforms to support elective surgical volume needs.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments