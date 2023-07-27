The City of McKinney is seeking partners for an incoming redevelopment opportunity in its historic downtown and cultural district.
Until Aug. 17, potential partners will have an opportunity to help redevelop four city-owned properties totaling approximately 4.75 acres in size and are generally located between Herndon Street, Kentucky Street, Lamar Street, and Chestnut Street in the city’s historic downtown. Consistent with the city’s adopted Town Center Study Phase 1 Report and associated illustrative vision and the McKinney Town Center form-based zoning district, redevelopment is anticipated to positively contribute to the existing charm and character of McKinney’s quaint historic downtown.
McKinney is regularly recognized as one of the fastest-growing cities in the country as well as being one of the best places to live. This is an exciting opportunity to positively contribute to a picturesque downtown that’s authentically rooted in history and culture.
Join the McKinney Chamber of Commerce as they welcome new McKinney ISD teachers and administrators, as well as recognize the principals and teachers of the year from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 2 at McKinney High School.
The chamber will offer a breakfast buffet with seating in the cafeteria. A program will be held after breakfast in the auditorium.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
