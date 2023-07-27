Downtown McKinney file overhead shot
Courtesy of Visit McKinney

The City of McKinney is seeking partners for an incoming redevelopment opportunity in its historic downtown and cultural district.

Until Aug. 17, potential partners will have an opportunity to help redevelop four city-owned properties totaling approximately 4.75 acres in size and are generally located between Herndon Street, Kentucky Street, Lamar Street, and Chestnut Street in the city’s historic downtown. Consistent with the city’s adopted Town Center Study Phase 1 Report and associated illustrative vision and the McKinney Town Center form-based zoning district, redevelopment is anticipated to positively contribute to the existing charm and character of McKinney’s quaint historic downtown.


