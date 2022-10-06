First United Bank has announced Joan Calhoun as Senior Vice President, Treasury Management Sales Manager, DFW/North Texas. Calhoun joins First United with over 30 years of industry experience across large and regional financial institutions, specializing in retail, credit, financial advising, business banking, and treasury management. She has a long history of working to help small to mid-sized companies reach their financial goals and enjoys helping them solve operational and efficiency issues and mitigating fraud risk.
“Joan is an excellent addition to our Treasury Management team. She brings valuable insight, extensive knowledge, and a passion for her work and the customers we serve,” stated Ted Lane, Director of Treasury Management at First United.
Dedicated to community engagement, Calhoun currently serves as Vice President and incoming President 2023/24 for the Dallas Association for Financial Professionals (DAFP) and is the Co-Chair of the Texpo 2023 Conference. Her past community involvement includes serving on the Plano Chamber of Commerce Board, Dallas Hearing Foundation, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, and Prince of Peace Plano School Board.
Of joining First United, Calhoun said that she is “excited to lead the Treasury team at First United and to deliver services to grow the bank according to its vision and core values.” She holds the Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) designation and a BBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin.
Ribbon cuttings scheduled
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has scheduled two ribbon cuttings for the upcoming week.
A ceremony for Carter BloodCare has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 13 at 2950 Craig Drive Ste 102.
A ceremony for Diesel Barber Shop has been scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at 6720 Alma Rd., Ste. 200.
Touchmark at Emerald Lake names Executive Director
Touchmark has named Matthew Hoskin to the role of Executive Director for Touchmark at Emerald Lake in McKinney, set to open in October 2023. Hoskin has been with Touchmark since 2007 and will retain his title of Vice President, Regional Director of Operations.
A veteran of leading senior living communities, Hoskin has over 25 years of leadership positions in retirement communities throughout the U.S., including Idaho, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Indiana and Washington. Within Touchmark, he helped to grow Touchmark’s largest community, located in Meridian, Idaho, and most recently developed Touchmark at The Ranch in Prescott, Arizona.
“I am super excited to be bringing Touchmark’s active lifestyle to Texas and being part of the team that will share Touchmark’s acclaimed ‘Full Life’ to families throughout the area,” says Hoskin. “The setting and design for this high-quality community are unparalleled, and the hospitality and services will be topnotch.”
A native Idahoan, Hoskin holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management-Health from Brigham Young University. His interest in retirement living and hospitality began while working as a caregiver during college.
“Supporting older adults and families as they move into a new phase of life and creating enriching experiences for them each day is rewarding!”
Hoskin and his wife have been married for over 35 years and have four children and 12 grandchildren.
Construction on the new 81-acre community is progressing rapidly, and an Information Center is planned to open in November. Hoskin says details about Touchmark’s mission and values, 42-year history, planned services, floor plans, activity centers and more will be available.
