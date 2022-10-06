Joan Calhoun

Joan Calhoun

 (c) Scott Peek Photography

First United Bank has announced Joan Calhoun as Senior Vice President, Treasury Management Sales Manager, DFW/North Texas. Calhoun joins First United with over 30 years of industry experience across large and regional financial institutions, specializing in retail, credit, financial advising, business banking, and treasury management. She has a long history of working to help small to mid-sized companies reach their financial goals and enjoys helping them solve operational and efficiency issues and mitigating fraud risk.

“Joan is an excellent addition to our Treasury Management team. She brings valuable insight, extensive knowledge, and a passion for her work and the customers we serve,” stated Ted Lane, Director of Treasury Management at First United. 

