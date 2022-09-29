The McKinney Economic Development Corporation on Thursday announced that it was welcoming Mark Denissen to its Board of Directors.
Denissen has lived in McKinney for 30 years.
Of his new role, Denissen stated: “I love this city and fondly agree that it is Unique for many reasons. I am honored to begin serving on the MEDC Board and look forward to applying my experience in ways that help McKinney attract the right kind of businesses and business investments.”
Denissen brings a wealth of experiences – from running large businesses, leading strategic partnerships, and a long career at Texas Instruments. He most recently has been running a successful start-up focused on health care.
Sphinx Development groundbreaking scheduled
Sphinx Development has scheduled a groundbreaking in coordination with the McKinney Chamber of Commerce for 9 a.m. Oct. 4 at 1003 Throckmorton St. According to the chamber website, Sphinx Development Corporation is a Dallas based real estate development company with a pure desire and dedication to solve tomorrow’s affordable housing problems, today.
Heard Museum to bring holiday festivities into nature for fundraiser
Bundle up your family, get out of the house, and experience the unique, family-friendly North Texas holiday tradition, "Holidays at the Heard." On Dec. 9 and 10, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary will bring the beauty of the holiday season into nature at this annual event.
Holiday lights and décor will accentuate a lovely half-mile Heard nature trail. This nighttime hike through the woods will enchant your family. Also, you'll get a glimpse of the "Dinosaurs Live!" exhibit along the trail. Please note that the dinosaurs are not animated during the event. In keeping with the Heard's role as a nature preserve, this light display is designed to enhance, rather than overpower, the sanctuary's natural beauty. Live, festive music will delight audiences under the stars in the Heard outdoor amphitheater.
Support the Heard and have fun with the whole family at this fun holiday fundraiser. Tickets are $11 for adults & seniors and $8 for kids 3-12 (children ages 2 and under are free). Heard Museum Members save $3 per ticket. Learn more at heardmuseum.org/holidays.
