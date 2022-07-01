SBB Loan helps McKinney sandwich shop open
A Small Business Boost (SBB) loan from Lamar National Bank (Lamar Bank) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) helped fund the opening of the first Capriotti’s sandwich shop in McKinney, Texas.
SBB is offered by FHLB Dallas through member financial institutions such as Lamar Bank to provide financing for qualified small business transactions by filling the gap between the loan amount that an FHLB Dallas member institution can fund and the loan request made by an eligible small business. SBB loans are unsecured and subordinate to the primary loan made by the member financial institution.
In this case, 3 Strand Restaurants Inc. received $350,000 in funding with $100,000 of that in the form of an SBB loan to open the Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop. Stan Carver II, CEO of 3 Strand Restaurants, said he and three business partners also made investments to launch Capriotti’s in McKinney. Interior renovations are underway, and the shop is scheduled to open in mid-August along West University Drive in McKinney.
This is Lamar Bank’s first SBB loan in North Texas, an area of rapidly rising real estate prices where Jason White, vice president and commercial lender/business development officer at Lamar Bank, said the lending product could assist additional existing or newly forming businesses.
“Small businesses are a major focus for us, and SBB has some great advantages over other small business lending products with its straightforward application process, no payments for the recipient in year one to allow businesses to develop cash flow and a streamlined reporting process for the FHLB Dallas member,” White said.
Carver said he ate his first Capriotti’s sandwich in 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and loved it. The idea of opening a Capriotti’s in North Texas soon took hold. Carver’s real estate agent, who was helping him scout locations for the restaurant, introduced him to White at Lamar Bank.
“When Mr. White presented the SBB, I found it to be a straightforward process and a good fit,” Carver said.
Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment for FHLB Dallas, said access to capital can be challenging for small businesses, especially those just forming.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our communities, and Lamar Bank identified a business that will create jobs, boost the local economy and bring a new dining option to McKinney residents,” Hettrick said. “This is how we like to see the SBB in action.”
See fhlb.com/sbb to more about the SBB.
Montessori school comes to Painted Tree
Oxland Group, a Dallas/Fort Worth-based development firm, recently announced plans confirmed by the City of McKinney for the development of a Montessori school within Painted Tree. The 12,000-square-foot school will be located on a two-acre site on the northeast corner of Hardin Boulevard and Taylor Burke Drive. Developers will break ground on the new site in August 2022, enrollment will begin in January 2023 and the school is expected to open in the Summer of 2023.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring a high-quality education facility to future residents of Painted Tree and greater McKinney,” says Tom Woliver, co-president and founder of Oxland Group. “The Montessori experience parallels our own vision for Painted Tree in fostering exploration, curiosity and engaging the natural world around us.”
The Montessori school at Painted Tree will provide educational experiences to approximately 200 students, ages 6 weeks to 6 years old. The school will offer employment to approximately 25 teachers and staff, following a curriculum that balances academic, creative and outdoor activities. Montessori education is student-led and self-paced but guided, assessed, and enriched by knowledgeable and caring teachers, leadership of their peers and a nurturing environment.
Learn more here.
Senior Services Alliance meeting
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a Senior Services Alliance meeting for 8:30-10 a.m. July 8 at First United - Craig Ranch (6401 S Custer Road).
The Senior Services Alliance is a network of Chamber business professionals focused on being a resource to educate and serve the senior community and their families. Whether the need is immediate or planning for the future, the Senior Services Alliance directly contributes to the Point of Need on the continuum of care and adds to the quality of life and promotes aging in place.
The monthly meeting is a great way to connect with other organizations focused on senior care as well as learn from expert speakers.
Call 972-542-0163 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.