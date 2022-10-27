McKinney Water Tower file
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce’s State of the City event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at 2801 Orchid Drive.

Speakers include Mayor George Fuller, City Manager Paul Grimes, Collin College President Dr. Neil Matkin and McKinney ISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel.

