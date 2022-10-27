Partly cloudy. High 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: October 27, 2022 @ 12:14 pm
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce’s State of the City event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at 2801 Orchid Drive.
Speakers include Mayor George Fuller, City Manager Paul Grimes, Collin College President Dr. Neil Matkin and McKinney ISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel.
Registration information is available at mckinneychamber.com.
The Plano, McKinney and Frisco chambers of commerce are hosting an event to allow young professionals of Collin County to connect from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 3.
The event will take place at Fowling Warehouse DFW (1714 14th Street in Plano), allowing for “Fowling” (a mix of football and blowing) and networking.
Tickets are $30. More information is at mckinneychamber.com.
The Women’s Alliance of McKinney, through the McKinney Chamber of Commerce, has scheduled a “Lunch and Learn” event for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 10 at Eldorado Country Club (2604 Country Club Drive).
During the interactive event, sales and leadership coach Elizabeth Mahusay will discuss mastering and creating vision.
Registration information is at mckinneychamber.com
