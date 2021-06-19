The city of McKinney saw hundreds of residents celebrate Juneteenth at Finch Park during an event that included cultural experiences, learning and fun for families.
"I think that a lot of energy around social initiatives has brought a lot of awareness to things like diversity, equality and inclusion," City Secretary Empress Drane, the event organizer, said. "Juneteenth seems very appropriate to magnify."
Comedians, poets, and musicians, including special guest Zae Romeo from NBC's The Voice provided live enterntainment throughout the day.
Juneteenth events were historically celebrated at The Run, McKinney's oldest Black neighborhood that borders Finch Park on the northwest. Decades later, Finch Park became commonplace for Juneteenth celebrations through the 1970s and '80s.
"Juneteenth is a day about liberty and freedom, ideals that we all should celebrate," Mayor George Fuller said. "Even though our country was nearly 90 years old, for many, Juneteenth was the first marker of personal freedom. This is a moment for our community to build unity and pursue equality and justice for everyone. I'd love to see our entire community come out to celebrate this important day."
