If you ask Joseph Kuipers what he’s up to at the McKinney Cotton Mill, he’ll start with a story about the Berlin Philharmonic.
Kuipers, who studied music in Germany, will tell you about a yearly concert that the Philharmonic hosts in a large old factory in east Berlin. At the concert, some of the world’s top musicians will sit in a rustic, industrial space to play beautiful music.
And Kuipers wants to bring that experience to McKinney.
Last year, he started a nonprofit cello choir organization to combat practice fatigue in students. The organization, dubbed the Texas Cellos, eventually performed at a two-day music festival in April 2021 at the Cotton Mill in McKinney, providing a live music experience that brought performances by international artists and a cello choir to the intimate venue. The concert experience placed cellists in the center of the historic venue with the audience seated around the performers. Kuipers said the format allowed listeners to be “invited into the music.”
“We take away some of the formality and invite people to look into and share this world-class music with us,” he said.
A performance festival at The Mill at East McKinney soon followed, and since then, Kuipers has continued to keep McKinney in his mind’s eye. He recently performed at the MuralFest event hosted at the Cotton Mill in June. For him, both venues provide an enticing experience.
“They both have this similar rustic, modern feeling of being authentic, as if saying, ‘wow, something was done here, work was done here,’” he said.
Now, his organization is gearing up to host its next round of concerts in a rustic McKinney venue — once again at the Mill at East McKinney.
The event will include solo performances by international cellists, scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 6, followed by a cello choir performance at 8 p.m. of songs by Radiohead and Metallica as well as movie themes.
“All great music shares a common set of principles and hits us in our heart on some level, and it affects us and it moves us, and we find it beautiful,” Kuipers said.
That means enjoying both instrumental iterations of such pieces from Radiohead and Metallica as well as time-honored works like the second movement of Beethoven’s "Seventh Symphony," Kuipers said.
“I think it’s both an enjoyment of the diversity of all of these really radically different voices and personalities, but then underneath it, you see ‘Wow, we are all human and we do share a lot in common,’” he said. “And even Radiohead and Beethoven, they probably have more in common than separate. As shocking as that sounds.”
The concert will follow a “summer school intensive” that will allow students to learn from world-class cellists. The intensive will allow students to learn at masterclasses hosted at the Performing Arts Center in McKinney Aug.1-6.
Kuipers said there’s a place for a variety of cellists, including beginners and intermediate players as well as college and conservatory students.
“I think the beauty of the institute is the side-by-side learning, and the younger ones learn from the older ones, and the older ones learn from the professionals,” he said, adding that the format allows musicians in the room to discuss issues that every cellist deals with.
In addition, he said, seeing other cellists learn the same piece together also serves to be a big motivator.
“Through the amount of people, through what’s happening there, you get this just massive boost of inspiration,” Kuipers said.
For the Plano resident, there are hopes that bringing this type of event to McKinney will prove to be a regional draw.
“I would love people from Plano, Frisco, Dallas, to come to McKinney and discover, 'Wow, this is a really wonderful place, and there’s a remarkable kind of atmosphere here that maybe we don’t have in Frisco or maybe we don’t have in Dallas,' and, 'Wow, that’s so close, and I just had a fantastic afternoon, and I don’t have to drive halfway around the world to have this lovely getaway experience.’”
Students can apply to be a part of the summer program at texascelloschool.org. Ticket information for the solo performances is available here, and ticket information for the cello choir performance is available here.
“I think some people might scratch their head and be like, ‘This is unusual for McKinney,’” Kuipers said. “But yet it fits, and it’s, I think, desired, and wanted, and I would encourage everybody to come hear it, and you’ll probably be surprised by how much you love it.”
