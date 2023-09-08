The McKinney City Council recently approved a zoning change and a neighborhood replat to help spur new growth in the northwest portion of the city.
The zoning change and neighborhood replat should result in approximately 160 new homes to be built near US 380 and Custer Road.
At a Tuesday McKinney City Council meeting, council members unanimously approved a final replat for the Hidden Lakes neighborhood, spanning almost 50 acres.
The neighborhood will include seven common areas for neighborhood residents to gather and help build a sense of community. Each property will average around 8,900 square feet, according to the replat. A body of water and floodplain area will divide the neighborhood. Currently, the proposed neighborhood is nestled between two commercial developments and a neighborhood to the south.
Council also approved a rezoning of a 13-acre plot on US 380 and Prestwick Hollow Drive from a planned development to commercial zoning to provide a more updated zoning ordinance for the property. According to Planning Director Jennifer Arnold, the planned development zoning previously designated to the plot was consistent with 30-year-old city policy that would slow down development. Arnold said the property owner aims to develop a restaurant with a drive through in the future.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
