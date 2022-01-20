If Patrick Cloutier was going to run for office in McKinney, doing so during a special election was appealing.
“I hoped there would be less campaign noise, and I think my hope was borne out,” he said.
That comes with other factors that made running for office seem like a good idea.
“My health is good, I’ve got the bandwidth and time and inclination to do the work right now. I don’t have young children and I have a number of years’ experience in working with the city,” he said.
So when different city leaders--some elected, some not--approached him about running for McKinney City Council, the timing seemed right.
“I just prayed and decided that this was the time in my life to step up and do that if there ever was,” Cloutier said. “So I took a bit of a leap of faith.”
This month, McKinney voters decided Cloutier would serve as McKinney’s next At Large 2 City Council member. He won 59% of the roughly 4,000 votes cast for the Jan. 15 election.
Opponent Vicente Torres garnered 33% of the votes while opponent John Booher won 8%.
“I’m grateful that we won,” Cloutier said. “It was a situation where this election was just not on peoples’ radar. People don’t think about elections in January. And then we have such tough covid that it just wasn't’ on peoples’ radar, so it was hard for me and for my opponents, I would gather, to drive their people out to the polls. But I’m grateful that we were able to succeed in that and glad to have won and look forward to getting to work.”
Cloutier will replace Councilman Frederick Frazier, who effectively resigned from the seat after announcing in October that he would be running for a state-level office.
In a previous Q&A with the McKinney Courier-Gazette, Cloutier cited smart growth as the biggest issue facing the city.
However, the councilman-elect is also aware that there are other issues at the top of mind for citizens.
“What drives the agenda is what’s important to McKinney, and I know that regardless of any ideas that I’ve got, there’s things like redistricting, issues regarding the statue and issues regarding streets that are going to be taking up a lot of attention,” he said. “So for me it’s much less about what’s important for me to bring up than it is to get the peoples’ work done that the council’s already working on.”
The former McKinney Economic Development Corporation (EDC) board member, serving as an ‘at large’ councilman, will represent the city as a whole rather than representing one district.
“I think this is a better fit for me because I have so many relationships all over our city, and in my work on the EDC board I was not charged with trying to benefit one district over the other,” Cloutier said. “I was charged with addressing the greater good for McKinney, and this is a continuation of that.”
The city of McKinney is slated to swear Cloutier in after receiving the official election certification from Collin County.
“I will appreciate peoples’ engagement and I will appreciate prayers, but I feel like our city is in really good hands with this current council and our city’s leadership under Paul Grimes,” Cloutier said.
