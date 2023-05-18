McKinney is looking at how it should use money allocated to the city through an opioid settlement.
Texas, along with a coalition of states and subdivisions (cities and counties), has reached final agreements with pharmaceutical and manufacturing companies (including Teva, Allergen, CVS, Walmart and Walgreens) to resolve “legal claims against them for their role in the opioid crisis,” according to a presentation made at a Tuesday McKinney City Council work session. Texas received about $1.6 billion in the settlements. A bill passed by the Texas Legislature in 2021 created an Opioid Abatement Trust Fund that allowed for funds to be allocated to cities and counties.
Per the presentation, the companies have 18 years to fund the settlements.
There are two ways that participating cities and counties can get funding through the settlement, said Mark Holloway, chief financial officer for the city. That includes “subdivision district share” and the Texas Opioid Abatement Fund Council.
Through the subdivision district share, Holloway said McKinney was awarded $450,383. So far, the city has only received $141,000, and there’s no provided schedule for when McKinney will receive the rest of the trust fund money, Holloway said.
Through the Texas Opioid Abatement Fund Council, money would be allocated through a grant application by region. McKinney is located in Region 18, which includes Collin, Denton, Grayson and Rockwall counties. Region 18 was allocated $39.8 million, Holloway said.
Tuesday’s discussion included a rundown of approved uses for opioid settlement money, which mainly includes the treatment of opioid use disorders and any co-occurring substance use disorder or mental health.
The other listed uses include:
“Increase distribution of medication(s) to reverse overdose to uninsured individuals or whose insurance does not cover needed service.”
“Training for first responders, schools, community support groups and families.”
“Addressing the needs of pregnant or parenting women and their families.”
“Prevention of over-prescribing and ensure appropriate prescribing and dispensing of opioids.”
A recommendation from city staff suggested including the opioid abatement money in the city’s existing Community Support Grant program “to fund community organizations providing services to those in need.”
The discussion included conversations about allocating some funding to Grace to Change, a McKinney-based organization that works to "break the cycle of addiction by providing tools, support and hope for recovery."
“We are passionate about helping the people of McKinney and Collin County that would not be able to afford treatment,” said Shannon White, founder and executive director of Grace to Change.
Since June of 2022, the organization has had 131 adults graduate from its program, and 53 were from McKinney, White said. The organization has also had 18 adolescents graduate, five of whom were McKinney residents.
During the meeting, White asked the council to consider allocating $100,000 of the abatement money to the Grace to Change for an adult counselor and an adolescent counselor.
“It allows us the ability to do prevention, it allows us to speak to schools (...),” she said. “With two new counselors, it allows us to free up more time. I realize that this is a one-hit wonder right now, we don’t know when money’s coming again. If we get it now, it affords us to put the money we would spend on counselors forward next year so we can continue to be here for the next 12 years. We celebrate 12 years in McKinney on Monday, and we’re looking for 22 more.”
During the council discussion, McKinney City Councilman Patrick Cloutier proposed honoring White’s request and giving the remaining balance to the Community Support Grant program, a proposal that was met with support from McKinney Mayor George Fuller.
Cloutier also mentioned Serenity High, a recovery high school in McKinney ISD that serves adolescents in the region.
In response to an inquiry by the McKinney Courier-Gazette regarding next steps, a statement provided by the city of McKinney indicated that a budget amendment will be brought soon after allowing staff time to ensure proper guidelines are being followed.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
