McKinney is looking at how it should use money allocated to the city through an opioid settlement.

Texas, along with a coalition of states and subdivisions (cities and counties), has reached final agreements with pharmaceutical and manufacturing companies (including Teva, Allergen, CVS, Walmart and Walgreens) to resolve “legal claims against them for their role in the opioid crisis,” according to a presentation made at a Tuesday McKinney City Council work session. Texas received about $1.6 billion in the settlements. A bill passed by the Texas Legislature in 2021 created an Opioid Abatement Trust Fund that allowed for funds to be allocated to cities and counties.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

