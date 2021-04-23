After more than 56,000 shots given since late December, the city of McKinney and its community partners have phased out operations at their vaccination hub. This comes after announcing on March 15 the intention to close Hub operations at the McKinney ISD Stadium & Community Event Center by the end of April.
The McKinney Fire Department began vaccinating Dec. 23 when doses were in short supply. On the first day of operating the hub, 67 vaccinations were provided. On the final day, April 23, 1,018 doses were provided by noon. A grand total of 56,206 shots were administered at the hub.
“We created the vaccine hub in December to assist the state in getting vaccinations out as efficiently and quickly as possible,” Mayor George Fuller said. “More than 56,000 shots have been administered, but what I’m most proud of is the immense care and dedication by our staff and volunteers to make sure that the most vulnerable in our community were provided the opportunity to be served as well. Now it’s time to let employees return to their normal duties, give our volunteers a much-deserved break, and let private health care providers like physicians, hospitals, and pharmacies take over the public vaccination efforts.”
“As first responders, we are trained to jump into action to save lives,” McKinney Fire Chief Danny Kistner said. “It has been an honor and a privilege to fight back against Covid-19 by vaccinating the public. Everyone can contribute to the fight by getting vaccinated when their turn comes and continuing to follow all recommended public safety measures, including mask-wearing, maintaining social distancing, and routinely washing your hands. Thank you to everyone for working alongside us. We are stronger together.”
The city of McKinney gratefully acknowledges the partnership within the community between Collin County, McKinney ISD, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center McKinney, Medical City McKinney, Collin College, and Grayson College. City staff, including those in the Fire and Police Departments, the Office of Emergency Management, Housing and Community Development, Communications and Marketing, Information Technology, Public Works, and multiple volunteers across all city departments have provided support for the hub and the city’s Covid-19 hotline. The city also thanks the volunteers from its Citizen Corp partners, including the Citizen’s Fire Academy Alumni Association (CFAAA) and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). The hub could not have been successful without their contributions.
Residents looking for vaccine providers can visit the Collin County Health Care Services website and the DSHS vaccine website that lists large vaccination hubs, a vaccine availability map, and a list of all providers.
