The city of McKinney has announced its annual population estimate of nearly 200,000 residents, a roughly 1.6% increase in population from January 2020. The population has increased nearly 339% during the last 20 years from 58,438 in 2001 to 198,507 in 2021, according to city estimates.
Last year, the city was named the fourth fastest-growing city in the country, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, and has been ranked for several years.
“It is always our hope that families, companies and investors will look at McKinney and have the desire to make us their destination, and the numbers suggest that they are,” City Manager Paul Grimes said. “Our rapid growth, while preserving the history and charm our residents love, can be attributed to diligent oversight and planning by dedicated staff, as well as an engaged City Council and community that guides the direction of the city to develop into a world-class community.”
The city saw a total of $728 million in new construction value in 2019 compared to $852 million in new construction during 2020. This is nearly a 17% growth in all new construction, however, new commercial growth was up 49% from 2019 to 2020.
By 2040, McKinney's population is expected to grow by approximately 80,000 additional residents, to roughly 284,000, according to city estimates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.