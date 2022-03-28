McKinney North High School student Camille Murray became the first swim and dive athlete from the school to claim the title of State Champion after winning gold in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke at the 5A State Swim & Dive meet earlier this year. She also set a record: her time of 53.82 set a new 5A state record in the backstroke. She was also named Swimmer of the Meet by the Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association and Swimming Athlete of the Year by the Texas Girls Coaching Association.
Congratulations on your wins at state! What are your thoughts on being the first swim and dive athlete from McKinney North to get the title of State Champion?
I feel fortunate that everything came together for me this season. Last year, I was coming off an injury, and it was difficult to make it to practice. I had 2nd and 3rd place finishes last year, so I knew I could be competitive. I love being called a bulldog in the pool. It’s great to represent my team and community while competing against the best in the state.
Tell us about the backstroke record you set.
To be honest, I didn’t know what the record was until the psyche sheet came out just before the meet. My PR last year was 55.01, but as I mentioned, I was coming off an injury. At regionals, I went 54.54 so I gained a little confidence that my body would be able to respond. I was the No. 1 seed, but the backstroke record was 53.86. In prelims, I was feeling pretty good and went 53.99. That was the point where I thought the record was within reach. I was able to put together a strong race to go 53.82. I had added motivation because I felt that this was my redemption meet. I’ve since gone 53.35 and set a North Texas record, so I am really looking forward to seeing what I can do next year.
How long have you been a swimmer?
I learned to swim when I was 3 years old. My parents had me try a lot of sports to see which I might like best. Dance, basketball, soccer, lacrosse, track, tennis...my father says my best sport would have been wrestling, but I never tried it. I was 6 years old when I joined the McKinney Sea Lions Swim Team for summer league. I ended up winning state in the freestyle, so my parents figured that we should give club swimming a try. I started competitive swimming with Metroplex Aquatics at 7 and I've been there ever since.
What is your favorite swimming stroke?
From a competition standpoint, my first love is the butterfly. It’s the most physically demanding stroke, and I love racing. I enjoy training backstroke because the feeling for me in the water is natural. I think that just being in the water in general is just a stress and tension release, but I could swim backstroke for hours and hours.
Do you plan to continue swimming after high school?
Absolutely!! I have my eyes on some colleges, but as a sophomore, we can’t engage in a meaningful way with coaches until June 15. I think it'll be such a great experience to be able to swim at NCAAs; I also maybe want to become a professional swimmer if the situation presents itself. I love this sport, and I want to enjoy it for as long as I can, before medical school and the real world takes over.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
I am so in love with seafood! Pappadeaux is a fancy favorite of mine. In terms of everyday meals, we probably go to Tropical Smoothie more than any other place. Shout-out to Chipotle, Freebirds, Spoon + Fork, and Hawaiian Bros.
What's your favorite movie?
My favorite movie is definitely “Hidden Figures.” It is filled with amazing and iconic black actors and actresses with homage to the late great Katherine Johnson. I also love how the directors and producers implemented the Civil Rights Movement with the Space Race.
Tell our readers about your family.
We moved from the California Bay Area 13 years ago. My father works at Dell and my mother is a professor at Tarleton State University. My brother graduated from North last year. We swam on the team together and he has a couple school records on his own. He is currently Pre-Med/Psychology at Ohio State. We love to travel, sing karaoke, and watch movies. My family has been one of the big driving factors behind my swimming. I not only swim for me because I love the sport, but I also do it for my family because I love them as well. Swimming competitively is difficult for a family financially and logistically and I owe it to them to give practice everything I have.
What are your hobbies?
I really love expressing myself through art. My favorite mediums are acrylic and oil paint, but I enjoy pencil sketches as well. I listen to a lot of music too, and concerts are very enjoyable for me.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
I would absolutely need my sketchbook. Art keeps me happy, and it is something that I am very passionate about.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I am going to teach myself how to play bass guitar. I have just made the long-awaited purchase. I used to play bass clarinet back in middle school, so I have a special appreciation for bass lines in songs. I am hoping to pick up a new and long lasting hobby.
