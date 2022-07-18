AJ Micheletto is the Marketing Director for the Love Life Foundation, which works to spread love and hope to the at-risk in our community by partnering with local agencies to provide valuable aid and support. The organization was founded by Maylee Thomas-Fuller in 1992.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I was not born in Texas but have spent most of my life here.
I am a graduate of Texas A&M, receiving an undergrad and a master’s degree in marketing. These degrees have enabled me to do what I love for the past 22 years, helping small companies and nonprofits with marketing endeavors. Supporting our community and those in need has been my priority throughout my life. While in my early 20s, I had the pleasure of being on the board of directors for the nonprofit, Support for the Kids, an organization that assisted children in the foster system. I was astonished at the significant need in such an affluent community. McKinney is not much different. In a city of such affluence, I hear daily stories of individuals and families needing help. My real why in life is my two amazing children, Gavin (15) and Bella (12).
What brought you to McKinney?
My ex-husband lived here, and we chose to make McKinney our home in 2005.
How did you get involved with the Love Life Foundation?
A great friend of mine, Lisa Hoff, has been involved with the Love Life foundation for more than 27 years. She knew my need to give back and regularly spoke about the Love Life Foundation. It did not take long before I began volunteering and helping any way I could.
What has been your favorite moment with the foundation so far?
There are many! From recognizing women in our community at our Women in Service luncheon to feeding the homeless every month, each is different but powerful in its way. I am very excited about our upcoming 30th anniversary celebration, A 30 year Love Affair, on Nov. 5.
What is a normal day like for you?
Every day is different and full. I predominantly work on event planning, advertising and social media. The Love Life Foundation sponsors and throws charity events throughout the year. Our current event is our Middle School Backpack Drive, which runs July 20 – Aug. 6. The culmination of the drive our Donuts with Superheoes event on Aug. 6 at Fire Station 5.
What do you do in your free time?
I spend a lot of time with my children and friends. We enjoy volunteering, seeing live music, having dinners at each other’s homes and travel.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in McKinney?
I love Adriatica. Every time I go there, I feel like I am in a small foreign city. You can enjoy breakfast or coffee with friends, sit and overlook the pond, shop at Love Life’s market inside the Guitar Sanctuary, have dinner at Cavalli’s and end your evening with a concert at The Sanctuary.
If you could choose a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
Currently, it would be Tim McGraw’s "Undivided." I wish we all could forget our differences and love everyone. If we all chose to make a change and give back, we could make a real difference in our community and world.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I am both. I don’t sleep a ton, so I am up early and many times late too.
Tell our readers about your family.
I am a proud mom of two great humans! Gavin will be a sophomore at Lovejoy High School and Bella a 7th grader at Imagine International Academy of North Texas. They enjoy the theater and are active at North Texas Performing Arts in Fairview. We truly enjoy spending time together, traveling, and listening to live music. Regularly I have the pleasure of volunteering alongside both of my children to help the underserved in our community.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want to be known for giving back and helping make our world a little better place.
