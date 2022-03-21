Bill Cox is a Principal in McKinney-based Carey Cox Company, a commercial real estate firm specializing in McKinney and Collin County. In 2020 Carey Cox Company is celebrating their 43rd year in business, and, more importantly, is a 4th generation family business based in McKinney.
His community service has included serving as chairman of the McKinney Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, chairman of the Collin County Planning Board, Chairman of the Collin College Foundation Board of Directors, past president of the Rotary Club of McKinney, on the Board of Directors for the Texas Association of Realtors and Collin County Association of Realtors, McKinney City Council member, Mayor Pro-Tem and McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman.
He has previously been named the McKinney Chamber Carey Cox Citizen of the Year, an honor especially meaningful since it was named after his father.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Born and raised in McKinney. MISD K-12 grade. MHS Lions! University of Texas at Austin graduate. Have served and volunteered both locally and nationally for non-profits and professional organizations for the last 30 years.
You worked in Austin for a period of time. What brought you back to McKinney?
Family business. Always wanted to be involved in the family business. I moved back to McKinney in 1993 and, almost 30 years later here I am, still in the family business.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
Working daily with my Dad and brother.
There are traces of your family’s impact all over McKinney and Collin County. What is it like to live with that legacy?
It is rewarding, and at the same time an obligation. An obligation to understand the legacy left and how to preserve that legacy. As a family we have been blessed, so blessed, and touched by so many lives. The sacrifices we make, and other families as well, help McKinney and Collin County be better places for generations to come. It’s important this work continue.
In McKinney, you have served as a Councilman, Mayor Pro-Tem, Chamber of Commerce Chairman and Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman. What makes you want to stay so involved in the city?
Great question. It’s the right thing to do. Volunteering your time and talents, with no expectation other than making this a better place, is a difficult thing to do. McKinney deserves the best, from all of us.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
Playing in the street, riding our bikes to school, and family dinners.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
So many good places to eat in McKinney. It’s good to see those restaurants that were here when we were a town of 15,000 still being successful. At the same time, with the growth McKinney has experienced over the last 20 years, new restaurants choosing to locate in McKinney is exciting!
What's your favorite movie?
James Bond movies with Sean Connery and Roger Moore.
Tell our readers about your family.
My wife Wendy and I have two grown children that we get to see regularly. Life is exciting right now!
What are your hobbies?
Golf and travel
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without.
Bottle of water. Seriously… I drink a LOT of water.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
Three things few people know. I’m a former dirt bike racer. I auditioned for the movie Benji, which was filmed in McKinney. I make REALLY good breakfast tacos.
