Kim Hughes graduated from Leadership McKinney in 2017, but she’s still making a difference in the McKinney community today. That’s why the McKinney Chamber of Commerce recently named her as the 2022 Leadership McKinney Alumna of the Year. Today, she serves as Administrative Director withGraceToChange, a McKinney-based organization that works to "break the cycle of addiction by providing tools, support and hope for recovery."
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am a single mom of two adult daughters and now a grandma to a nine-month-old ray of sunshine named Everley. My life is dedicated to being of service to those around me. My mom instilled this value in me at a very young age and I am forever grateful! I love taking walks at several of the local parks and soaking in some fresh air when possible. I am honored to have a tribe of friends that are always finding something to get involved in within our city, so that keeps my life busy.
What brought you to McKinney?
I moved to McKinney five years ago just for a fresh start in a new town, not realizing that it would quickly become the perfect location for me, offering all the things that are important for me to have in my community. From the amazing downtown area, to the kind hearted giving community, to the opportunities to get involved, I have found my happy place.
Tell us about your experience with Leadership McKinney in 2017.
I tell people that being a part of Leadership McKinney Class of 2017 was one of the best experiences of my life. I learned the ins and outs of how the city runs, discovered businesses and nonprofits that were making a lasting impact and created business relationships that turned into lasting friendships. This list is endless, I encourage anyone that wants to learn and be a part of our growing city of McKinney to apply!
What did you get out of your experience with Leadership McKinney?
After graduating from Leadership McKinney I was able to understand the way the city was growing and running, giving me the ability to then decide where I wanted to get involved and invest my time.
What are your thoughts on being named Leadership McKinney alumna of 2022?
Being named Leadership Alum 2022 was one of the greatest honors of my lifetime. The list of past recipients is literally made of the movers and shakers of the community, so to be added to that list was a surreal moment. It showed me that the time I have invested in McKinney over the last five years truly was making a lasting impression.
How did you get involved with GraceToChange?
I came to find GraceToChange eight years ago when our family was personally hit with addiction and landed my daughter in juvenile drug court. This experience was a life changing one for us, we were sent to GraceToChange for counseling and were welcomed with open arms. After my daughter successfully completed the program I continued to volunteer which later turned into my full-time job.
What has been your favorite moment working with GraceToChange?
There have been so many wonderful memories made with GraceToChange, I can not pick just one! Over the years I have got to witness lives forever changed, families reunited, community acknowledgements through grants and celebrating 10 years of being in business...the list is endless!
What makes you want to stay involved in the McKinney community?
I have a heart for service, so over the past few years I've had the opportunity to partner with businesses and residents in McKinney to create some community events to ensure all kiddos in McKinney have the chance to experience fun times in their own neighborhood.
Where in McKinney is your favorite place to spend time?
My favorite place to spend my free time is at any community event, anything from downtown festivals to hosting service events that give back to the kids of our city. I enjoy seeing people smile!
If you could choose a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
My life verse is Numbers 6:24. During the COVID shutdown, Kari Jobe wrote it as a song which quickly became my life song and prayer for others. I start each morning listening to it as a reminder we are never alone.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I am a little of both. I love a good patio sunrise, but I very much enjoy a walk at sunset. I am not much of a sleeper, there is too much to do!
What do you want your legacy to be?
I pray that the legacy I leave behind is one that people saw in my heart for wanting to help others, then me going out and doing something about it.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.