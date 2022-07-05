Nir Sela
Courtesy photo
Nir Sela knew he wanted to open a restaurant in a unique location, and downtown McKinney fit the bill. Today, Layered provides a café feel during the day, and the building moonlights as speakeasy Room One Eleven at night.   
 
What brought you to McKinney? 
I love the vibrant downtown of McKinney. It's very different from other Texas cities. You see people walking around shopping, eating, meeting and having fun, and it's not in a shopping center or a mall. Reminds me a bit of Israel and NYC. 
 
What made you want to own a coffee shop and brunch spot in downtown McKinney? 
I didn't see myself opening a restaurant in a mall or a shopping center. I wanted to be somewhere unique, and downtown McKinney is definitely very unique. 
 
Tell us about your experience with using a robot server.  
Very good experience. Our restaurant layout is narrow and long, and the kitchen is on the opposite side of our dining room. Bella is helping by bringing the food plates all the way from our Expo station in the kitchen to the specific table it needs to go to, and by doing so, our servers are able to stay in the front of the house and provide better service to our guests. 
 
What is it like running a restaurant that also hosts a speakeasy at night?  
Lots of fun, but also very hard work. We close the restaurant at 2 p.m., and on Thursday, Friday and Saturday we convert the restaurant into the speakeasy. When the speakeasy bar closes at 2 a.m., we have around two to three hours of cleaning, then we are back again in the morning. It’s amazing how lighting can change the whole experience between Layered and Room One Eleven and hearing guests explain to other guests where the two spaces are when they really coexist. 
 
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go? 
I actually travel a lot. My wife and I were in Turks and Caicos three weeks ago, and right after we came back I flew away to London to watch my younger brother play Tennis in Wimbledon. I think our next travel will be to the Maldives (if you say it, it must happen, said my wife). 
 
What do you like to do in your down time? 
I love to play tennis and soccer with my kids or just relax in the pool. 
 
Tell our readers about your family. 
My wife and I have a blended family. I have an 11-year-old son who loves to play soccer and iPad and a 13-year-old daughter who loves acting, dancing and TikTok. Add my two step-kids and two dogs and you have a complete picture of our crazy life!
 
If you had to choose a theme song for yourself, what would it be? 
"My way" by Frank Sinatra.
 
Are you a morning person or a night owl? 
I used to be a morning person, but when I opened the speakeasy I didn't have any other choice, so I guess I'm also a night owl too. 
 
What do you want your legacy to be? 
That I left positive a impact on my family and people I met along the way.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

