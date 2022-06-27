Shannon White had her last drink on Aug. 24, 2007. Soon after, she decided to help others with recovery and went back to school to become a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor. Today, she is the founder and executive director of GracetoChange, a McKinney-based organization that works to "break the cycle of addiction by providing tools, support and hope for recovery." In 2017, White transformed the organization to serve the growing, underserved indigent population of Collin County.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am a proud graduate of the University of Texas at Austin class of 1989. I have lived in the Dallas area my entire life. I spent 15 years as an elementary educator and absolutely loved teaching second grade. I am passionate about helping the underserved and overlooked. I enjoy meeting new people and maintaining deep connections with the important people in my life. I enjoy helping clients navigate the legal system and getting their lives back on track.
What brought you to McKinney?
During my early years as a counselor, I was working in the McKinney office for another program. I fell in love with the people and the hospitality. When I decided to open my own treatment center, I knew it had to be in McKinney. Ten years later I can’t ever imagine us be located anywhere else.
Why did you want to leave the teaching field to become a Chemical Dependency Counselor?
On Aug. 24, 2007, I had my last drink. Shortly after that I knew I wanted to help others with the gift of recovery. I went back to school to get my counseling degree to become a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor. Fourteen years later, I love what I do more and more each day and can’t see myself retiring for the next 20 years.
How did your vision of GracetoChange become a reality?
I have been blessed with an incredible family who have not only been supportive of my recovery, but they also jumped at the opportunity to start my own treatment center to focus on the indigent population. I have a strong family of servant leaders, so we were quickly all in this together. They loaned me the money, we found a perfect office and we are still going strong 10 years later.
What made you want to shift GracetoChange in order to focus on Collin County's underserved indigent population?
For about seven years, I taught a class in the Collin County Jail. During that time, I was made aware of the high cost of incarceration, the minimal rehabilitation provided and the high rate of recidivism that was happening because if lack of treatment options. I became aware that we pay more to put a person in jail where they get no treatment than we do to provide quality substance abuse treatment. The recovery industry is a multibillion-dollar animal, but for those with no insurance and no money it is a treatment desert. I firmly believed that people could get better and get out of “the system” with the right help and support. I also believe that the mark of a good city/county is how we treat those that are the least fortunate. I saw this as an opportunity to make a real difference.
What has it been like seeing your organization grow?
To watch how my team has elevated GraceToChange to where it is today has been my single greatest joy. We have successfully graduated over 1,000 individuals from our program. 4 of those individuals now work with me at GTC. We are humbled every day as people trust us to help them with their greatest issues.
What is a normal day like for you?
Each day is a new adventure! Some days we have had as many as eight new clients start our program. Other days we spend the whole day working with a family to get someone in the crisis center or inpatient treatment. Many days we visit with former clients who come back to check in with us and share their successes or to return to treatment after a slip. Suffice to say there is never a dull moment at GraceToChange.
What do you do for fun?
I enjoy spending time with family and friends and finding new fun restaurants.
Where is your favorite place in McKinney to spend time?
I truly think my favorite place to be in McKinney is my office.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Absolutely I am an early bird.
If you could choose a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"Celebration" by Kool and the Gang.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want my legacy to be that I gave as many people as I possibly could the tools, support and love they need to have a Lifetime of Recovery. I want to share this gift until the day I die.
