Zella Tyson is the Chief Executive Officer of Meals on Wheels Collin County, where she also served as the Director of Operations prior to becoming the CEO. She holds a Masters in Public Health from Southern Connecticut State University, with 20 years of experience in nonprofit leadership impacting at-risk and disenfranchised populations.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I’m from a rural town in Arkansas. I was raised on a farm with a single mother and three brothers. I then moved to Connecticut during my early childhood.
What brought you to Collin County?
I moved with my family to Texas because of the attractive housing market/ quality of living was better; I moved to Collin County for the mix of country and city.
How did you get involved in Meals on Wheels in the area?
I worked in public health for most of my career, and I wanted to come closer to my family. I saw an opportunity to work with the geriatric community. This position aligned with my background in disease prevention and health promotion. Prior to MOWCC, I was able to work with many health departments and disenfranchised communities.
What has been your favorite moment with the organization?
My proudest moment would be when I came on board. There were close to 200 clients waiting to be served, and we were facing a deficit with about 50,000 meals being cut from our budget. I was able to get clients onboarded within six months.
Can you tell us about the need in Collin County for organizations like yours?
Seniors have been the last population that is factored in, which is why we lead with a “leave no senior behind” approach. Meals on Wheels Collin County looks at the needs of seniors with a comprehensive approach, looking at senior needs holistically rather than a band-aid approach and being able to reach more seniors with partnerships. This allows us to provide wrap-around services rather than just meeting the basic needs of our seniors--we are more than a meal.
What do you want your legacy to be?
My legacy would be to make a difference by instilling hope.
Are you a native Texan?
No.
What is your favorite area restaurant?
Boiling Pot: Seafood Broil
Do you have a favorite movie?
My favorite movie would be “Imitation of Life.” It taught me such a valuable lesson to embrace my identity in a time that I was struggling with that.
Tell our readers about your family.
My family has a deep ministerial background. Both my husband and I worked with disenfranchised populations, focusing on community work; focused on spiritual growing; serving the communities that directly impacted us; only girl out of three brothers; one son- also a musician and writer who inherited community service desire.
What are your hobbies?
My hobbies include reading, photography, drawing and spending time outside.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
A Bible.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I enjoy singing and would say I have a boho/hippie persona.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.