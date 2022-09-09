mk airport 1.jpg
Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

McKinney is moving forward on a process that could potentially result in a 2023 bond election centered around the McKinney National Airport. 

During a Tuesday City Council Work Session, the council gave the green light to move forward on looking at creating a bond election committee that would look over potential items for expansions at the airport. A list of the City Council goals and strategies listed on the wall in council chambers includes maximizing the development potential of the airport. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

