McKinney is moving forward on a process that could potentially result in a 2023 bond election centered around the McKinney National Airport.
During a Tuesday City Council Work Session, the council gave the green light to move forward on looking at creating a bond election committee that would look over potential items for expansions at the airport. A list of the City Council goals and strategies listed on the wall in council chambers includes maximizing the development potential of the airport.
“The bond committee is a group of citizens from various backgrounds that help us come together,” Assistant City Manager Barry Shelton said in the council chambers. “They weed through a lot of the details of things that the city staff believes meet those six council goals on the wall and they help us weed out the projects that don’t need to be included and then kind of fine tune what we go to the voters with.”
Assistant City Manager Barry Shelton said that the city goes out for a bond referendum about every four to five years. The last round of city bond items went to voters in 2019.
Ken Carley, director of the McKinney National Airport, told council members that the airport had been experiencing a “phenomenal rate of growth” for a number of years. With development on the airport’s west side mostly established, there are about three parcels of land left to the west that amount to about 45 acres of land, he said.
“And we’re starting to see interest in projects that require larger parcels of land to develop, and so we’re starting to look at the development of the east side of the airport,” Carley said. “And that requires a significant amount of infrastructure to look at any types of projects.”
During his presentation, Shelton listed the McKinney National Airport as one of the things that sets the city apart.
“It’s always been this long-term opportunity for McKinney to really make something that’s a big impact on the region, big impact on the economy, a big impact on the city,” Shelton said. “And so we’re kind of at this confluence of opportunities here because of where we are in the growth cycle in the region and where we are with some of the planning opportunities that are happening as we speak.”
Potential airport projects listed in Shelton’s presentation include an east side taxiway, which Shelton said was essential for any development on the east side of the airport. Potential projects also include an east side ramp, access roads, utilities, hangars, a terminal building, a station and equipment for aircraft rescue and firefighting, and fuel tank expansion.
There are three current sites on the west side of the airport that are open to future development.
“But if we don’t plan ahead, then we miss this big opportunity on the bigger property that the city purchased several years back, which is here on the east side, and that’s where we have a lot of opportunities, but a lot of needs in terms of infrastructure to make it viable for use,” Shelton added.
Shelton noted that a $50 million bond item for the airport had failed in 2015.
“In 2015, we asked the citizens, ‘Hey, give us $50 million for stuff at the airport.’ we weren’t really specific. We didn’t have a real plan in place to ask them for what that would be.”
He added that many people also mistaken the McKinney National Airport for a private airport in west McKinney. The McKinney National Airport is located at1500 Industrial Blvd., east of State Highway 5.
“So the effort if we go forward with the bond committee is to select the specific projects, be very public and transparent with what those projects are and how the money’s going to be spent and talk about timelines and really speak to the benefits to the citizens themselves,” Shelton said.
A timeline outlined to council on Tuesday indicated that council would take action to approve a committee in late September. If approved, the committee would meet through November to work with city staff and establish recommendations. A bond item will be presented sometime between December 2022 and February 2023. Should the council choose to call a bond election, it would have to do so by February 2023 in order to land on the May 2023 ballot.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.