Cotton Mill.png

The McKinney Cotton Mill is slated to see multifamily housing, new offices and more.

 City of McKinney

According to Mayor George Fuller, the key to a vibrant commercial center is density.

With incoming multifamily and office developments, the McKinney Cotton Mill, located at 610 Elm Street, is slated to see a facelift, emerging as a more vibrant commercial center. At a July 18 city council meeting, planning director Jennifer Arnold told council that the development will include four multifamily buildings to the south of the development ranging from five to seven stories, each holding 250-318 units. A three-story loft holding 27 units will border the southern portion of the development.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments