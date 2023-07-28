According to Mayor George Fuller, the key to a vibrant commercial center is density.
With incoming multifamily and office developments, the McKinney Cotton Mill, located at 610 Elm Street, is slated to see a facelift, emerging as a more vibrant commercial center. At a July 18 city council meeting, planning director Jennifer Arnold told council that the development will include four multifamily buildings to the south of the development ranging from five to seven stories, each holding 250-318 units. A three-story loft holding 27 units will border the southern portion of the development.
To the northwest, two office buildings will sit near the mill standing at four stories. One building will bring 7,900 square feet of office space, while the other will bring 115,200 square feet.
Staff recommended denial due to the height of the buildings and recommended a development that would fall more in line with the historic character of the mill. Arnold said the multifamily could negatively affect McKinney’s skyline.
Bob Roeder, speaking on the applicant’s behalf, told council the development aims to serve as a community center, offering dining and entertainment for both residents and office employees. A combination of office and residential aimed to bring day and nighttime traffic, he said.
Council Member Patrick Cloutier said he would like to see more than the proposed 10% designated to affordable housing.
Fuller that before he made a decision, he would need to hear what community members and District 1 Council Member Justin Beller had to say about the development.
Four residents spoke in favor of the development, saying it will serve as a good opportunity for businesses, reflect and add to the area’s history and bring the cotton mill to its full potential as a community commercial center.
Two residents spoke against the development, saying while they appreciate the vision of bringing more retail, dining and entertainment, it’s too much squeezed into too little space.
Beller said the proposed development will provide value to East McKinney, as more residents and businesses come into he area. Council Member Rick Franklin said he was also for the development, saying it will serve as a catalyst project, spurring more vibrancy in the area.
Council Members Geré Feltus and Charlie Philips spoke against the item due to height concerns.
The item passed 5-2.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
