Saturday morning was a day of service for America’s Crape Myrtle City.
Over the weekend, members of the Texas Nursery & Landscape Association region IV participated in a day of service at the Crape Myrtle World Collection park in McKinney, dubbed “America’s Crape Myrtle City.” The effort came as a way to prepare the park for the upcoming season, according to the city.
The Saturday day of service included pruning crape myrtles and other vegetation, as well as shrub removal and planting.
Attendees included McKinney Mayor George Fuller and City Manager Paul Grimes.
The park is located at 6452 Collin McKinney Parkway.
