The McKinney football team got three second-half interceptions, multiple defensive stops, and a game-winning field goal by kicker Seth Cox late in the fourth quarter to beat McKinney Boyd, 10-7, to win the “Crosstown Showdown” rivalry game for the second consecutive season.
Posting back-to-back wins over the Broncos for the first time ever, the Lions were also rewarded with a third consecutive playoff berth thanks to Prosper’s 58-27 victory over Plano Senior. McKinney will next play Garland Naaman Forest in the bi-district round of the playoffs after losing to Wylie, 38-28, in the same round last season.
“We just believed in what we were doing, and the kids bought into what we were doing as we cleaned up a lot stuff, but mainly improved on our tackling since the beginning of the season,” said Zack Zimmermann, McKinney defensive coordinator. “You win the turnover battle you are going to win games and that is what we preach each week and what is a point of emphasis for us each week. Now we must keep building and trusting the process and stay disciplined.”
Both defenses combined to force five turnovers and gave their struggling offenses a chance to win. The 17 combined points scored are the least scored in rivalry’s history.
Despite another dominant defensive performance by the Broncos, led by Plae Wyatt, Jake and Jimmy Fex, as well as an early 7-0 lead on a 75-yard Ja’Tyler Shaw touchdown run, it was nothing but disappointment for Boyd after the game — missing the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.
“I don’t want to take anything from McKinney, but it was frustrating that we didn’t get in. My heart goes out to our seniors because we all wanted to get in for them,” said Joe McBride, Boyd head coach. “We’ve got to go to work and build and I look forward to having these guys in offseason and for a full year, because it’s a marathon, not a sprint, and I know we will be back.”
Four of the game’s five turnovers occurred in the second half, but none bigger than the interception by McKinney junior defensive back Adrian Shepherd. The talented safety made a nice play on a deep pass by Boyd’s Carter Whitefield to preserve the Lions’ history-making victory and put them back in the postseason.
McKinney’s senior duo of Jalon Rocquemore and Wyatt Murph each made an impact on the Lions’ defense as well, joining Shepherd in the interception club as well.
Shepherd’s play and the Lions’ dominant second half cap off a turnaround for a unit that began district play giving up 51.3 points per game in its first three games and ended district by giving up 16.2 points per game in its final four games.
“I had to make that play because I’ve got my teammates back and I knew where they were going with the ball from the snap,” Shepherd said. “We had to get our respect after the Plano loss because they were disrespecting us all over the media, but we weren’t worried because we let them do all the talking and we did our talking by making plays all over the field.”
Despite struggling on offense throughout the night, McKinney was able to put together a nine-play, 53-yard drive capped off by power running back R.J. Carver’s 6-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7.
In the fourth quarter, McKinney continued riding Carver’s back as he gained 28 total yards on the Lions’ final drive to set up Cox’s game winning 24-yard field goal to finish with a team-high 88 rushing yards. After being used as a change-of-pace back throughout the season, Carver played his best ball down the district stretch run.
“I knew it was going to be a tough game because they needed to win to go to the playoffs and we needed to win to get in as well, but made some adjustments at halftime and came back and played strong like we always do,” Carver said. “It’s an indescribable feeling beating them two year in a row, but we will come in tomorrow and refocus on what we have to do to win in the playoffs next week.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.