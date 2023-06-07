This past month marked the celebration of National Public Works Week, a time to recognize the invaluable contributions of the McKinney Public Works Department. From enabling daily activities like brushing teeth and driving to work, to flushing your toilet and putting your garbage out, the dedicated individuals in this department work tirelessly to maintain and expand the city's infrastructure systems.
The role of McKinney's Public Works Department encompasses various crucial responsibilities, including delivering safe drinking water, maintaining roadways and traffic signals, collecting trash, and ensuring the smooth operation of sewer systems, waterways and municipal facilities. With their expertise, they preserve and protect McKinney's high quality of life for all residents, businesses and visitors.
In 2022 alone, the Public Works Department achieved remarkable milestones:
• Delivered 12.3 billion gallons of water to McKinney customers
• Maintained 1,700 lane miles of city roadways
• Conveyed 17.5 million gallons of sewage on average per day
• Collected 154,287 tons of trash
• Maintained 1.4 million square feet of city facilities
• Maintained a City Fleet of 915 vehicles
Despite these accomplishments, the department faces ongoing challenges, such as accommodating the rapid growth of the community, replacing aging infrastructure, and adapting to new regulatory requirements and market conditions. However, the McKinney Public Works Department remains prepared for these challenges, consistently working to repair and replace roadways, water mains and sewers. By leveraging data, the department strives to make informed decisions that best serve the community's long-term interests.
If you desire to make a significant impact on your community, consider a career with the McKinney Public Works Department. The city currently has various positions available within the department. Join a team of dedicated professionals who value camaraderie, integrity and excellence in serving the community. Enjoy numerous benefits, including company-sponsored certification and training, retirement options, health, dental and vision insurance, as well as paid holidays and vacation.
The future of McKinney Public Works is promising. The city continues to invest in personnel, infrastructure, and technology to meet the growing needs of the community, enhance efficiency and improve service delivery to residents.
For more information on available positions, Public Works activities, or to get in touch, please visit our website at McKinneyTexas.org/Jobs.
