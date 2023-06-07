Ryan Gillingham

Ryan Gillingham

This past month marked the celebration of National Public Works Week, a time to recognize the invaluable contributions of the McKinney Public Works Department. From enabling daily activities like brushing teeth and driving to work, to flushing your toilet and putting your garbage out, the dedicated individuals in this department work tirelessly to maintain and expand the city's infrastructure systems.

The role of McKinney's Public Works Department encompasses various crucial responsibilities, including delivering safe drinking water, maintaining roadways and traffic signals, collecting trash, and ensuring the smooth operation of sewer systems, waterways and municipal facilities. With their expertise, they preserve and protect McKinney's high quality of life for all residents, businesses and visitors.

