The city of McKinney is once again proud to host the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson May 9-15. An annual spring tradition on the PGA Tour, the AT&T Byron Nelson offers professional golf, amazing entertainment and a chance for fans to create lasting memories.
The tournament supports the work of Momentous Institute, which collaborates with children, families and communities to build and repair social emotional health through education, therapeutic services, research and training so all children can thrive. The tournament takes place during Mental Health Awareness month.
Post-play entertainment returns with country music star Lee Brice taking the stage on Saturday, May 14 from 6-9 p.m. Held across the street from the tournament’s main entrance, The Band of Heathens will open for the seven-time Academy of Country Music Award winner and Grammy nominee. Concert tickets do not include access to the tournament grounds.
Beyond the course, McKinney is proud to be the 19th hole during this incredible event. We invite you and your friends to enjoy the “perfect par 3” as you shop, dine and unwind with us. Remember, when you shop and dine in McKinney, a half-cent sales tax revenue is reinvested to enhance the community. Last year, tournament officials limited attendance to 10,000 people a day over the four-day event. The tournament will be back in full swing this year, welcoming 30,000 expected attendees and visitors to McKinney each day. Events like the AT&T Byron Nelson hugely contribute to our economy and support our local businesses.
Dr. Jessica Gomez has been learning a lot about golf.
Tournament and concert tickets are on sale through the tournament’s website: ATTByronNelson.org/Tickets. Be sure to follow City of McKinney (@CityofMcKinney), Visit McKinney (@VisitMcKinneyTX), and McKinney Community Development Corporation on Facebook and Instagram for several opportunities to win. Whether it’s taking a picture in front of our larger-than-life UNIQUE letters at Mitchell Park or simply sharing your favorite restaurant, shop, or attraction, you could win a pair or a four-pack of general admission tickets to this year’s tournament.
The city of McKinney is excited and ready to welcome back the AT&T Byron Nelson community and visitors from near and far. McKinney’s inherent uniqueness embodies the spirit of our community: from our historic downtown, Croatian-inspired Adriatica Village and modern entertainment venues to our business-friendly environment. Whether you’re coming for a day, a weekend, a lifetime or a tee time, it’s all here.
