As an airport-centered bond election moves closer for McKinney residents, the city is giving more insight into what bringing in a commercial terminal would entail.
In February, the McKinney City Council voted to place on the May 6 ballot a $200 million general obligation bond item to help fund future development at the McKinney National Airport in relation to the construction of a new terminal to attract potential commercial airline service.
The idea of bringing commercial service to McKinney’s airport has been part of the airport master plan since 2012.
The city has hosted multiple discussions about the airport in advance of the election, including most recently a March 23 community meeting regarding an environmental impact study. See our coverage of the March 23 meeting at tinyurl.com/495w46xp.
On Tuesday, April 4, a presentation during a work session of the McKinney City Council presented another angle of the proposed airport project, focusing on financial modeling for the proposed development.
During the April 4 presentation, Adam Giombetti with WJ Advisors presented a “base case model” that assumed a medium projection level of passenger forecast, assumed the issuance of the bonds starting in 2023 and assumed various factors related to airline and non-airline revenues. The base case also assumed the airport would bring in $60 million in grant money — Giombetti said the airport is eligible for about $100 million in Federal Aviation Administration grant money.
The model presented Tuesday, titled “Airport Annual Net Revenues/(Loss) Forecast” reflected the amount that the city would need to contribute until the airport becomes self-supporting, the presentation stated. The model began in 2026 (the year the terminal is slated to open if construction starts in 2024). The model showed the airport hitting a profit starting in 2048. The presentation noted that the model is subject to change and for discussion purposes only.
“What you see here is over time that the city will have to contribute until the airport becomes self supporting, however [...] a 10% increase in airline or non-airline revenues would allow that airport to become self supporting approximately two years earlier,” Giombetti said.
Giombetti noted that there are many different factors playing into the model, and that the city would be contributing to the debt service. McKinney Mayor George Fuller clarified the latter point.
“When you say “profitable,’ we’re not talking about the operations of the airport,” Fuller said. “The airport we expect to be profitable on the operations side very quickly. What we’re talking about here is debt service. Similar to when we issued $200 million or half a billion dollars over the last number of years for road projects and other capital improvement projects, of course we don’t have revenue to offset that either. That’s debt service we pay. So our experience in capital improvement projects (...), we are always paying that debt. There’s never a profit scenario in those. But here we have a profit scenario, ultimately, because we ultimately pay off debt, and then we have revenues that come to the city. That would differentiate it from virtually all other capital improvement projects and all other bonds we’ve ever voted on as a community, would that be accurate?”
Giombetti said Fuller was correct.
“Right now what this is showing is you’re just not generating enough operating income at this time to cover that debt service,” Giombetti said. “But when you hit, in this best case scenario, when we get to 2048, there’s enough operating revenue to cover the operating costs as well as the debt service and any reserve that’s required to be self-sufficient.”
The Tuesday discussion included a note that state funding could also be available. Giombetti also noted that as the airport becomes commercial, it becomes eligible for additional grants, which was not reflected in the model.
The discussion included a presentation of how the model might be impacted by numerical changes in different factors. See the full discussion, including council comments, here: tinyurl.com/3vtu83ts
Get McKinney Courier-Gazette news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.