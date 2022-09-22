mk airport 1.jpg
Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

A process that will determine the potential for a bond election in McKinney is beginning to take shape.

During a Tuesday work session, McKinney city staff provided more details and an updated timeline that would drive a process towards potentially calling for a May 2023 bond election that would focus on projects related to the McKinney National Airport.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments