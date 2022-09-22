A process that will determine the potential for a bond election in McKinney is beginning to take shape.
During a Tuesday work session, McKinney city staff provided more details and an updated timeline that would drive a process towards potentially calling for a May 2023 bond election that would focus on projects related to the McKinney National Airport.
Tuesday’s discussion follows a Sept. 6 discussion regarding the potential for a bond election, during which McKinney National Airport Director Ken Carley said the airport had been experiencing a “phenomenal rate of growth” for a number of years. With development on the airport’s west side mostly established, there are about three parcels of land left to the west that amount to about 45 acres of land, he said.
“And we’re starting to see interest in projects that require larger parcels of land to develop, and so we’re starting to look at the development of the east side of the airport,” Carley said. “And that requires a significant amount of infrastructure to look at any types of projects.”
Potential airport projects listed in Assistant City Manager Barry Shelton’s Sept. 6 presentation include an east side taxiway, which Shelton said was essential for any development on the east side of the airport. Potential projects also included an east side ramp, access roads, utilities, hangars, a terminal building, a station and equipment for aircraft rescue and firefighting, and fuel tank expansion.
There are three current sites on the west side of the airport that are open to future development.
“But if we don’t plan ahead, then we miss this big opportunity on the bigger property that the city purchased several years back, which is here on the east side, and that’s where we have a lot of opportunities, but a lot of needs in terms of infrastructure to make it viable for use,” Shelton added.
On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Trevor Minyard, director of strategic services with the city of McKinney, said the timeline for the process included a special Sept. 27 meeting that would allow City Council members to appoint bond committee members. Minyard said council members had already submitted some proposed names to city staff for committee membership. He said a finalized draft of council nominations will be brought to the Sept. 27 meeting for consideration.
Bond committee members would work with city staff between October and November with plans to create a recommendation that will be presented to the City Council sometime between December and February. Should the council choose to call a bond election for the May 2023 election date, the election would have to be called 60 days before the election date.
Minyard said a recommended committee structure had been developed based on council feedback from the previous discussion. The structure would include five subcommittees covering: Community Stakeholders, Government/Regional Stakeholders, Business & Industry, Development & Infrastructure and Finance.
The committee would meet regularly for multiple city staff to present various project needs. Minyard said the committee meetings will be open to the public.
A proposed meeting timeline is as follows:
Wednesday, Oct. 12: Review of unfunded projects, review of current debt status, review of estimated debt capacity.
Wednesday, Oct. 26: Presentation from bond counsel, break into subcommittees for discussion, subcommittees appoint chairpersons.
Wednesday, Nov. 9: Subcommittee chairs report on discussions, final edits/considerations regarding recommendation.
After the bond committee reports its findings and recommendations to the McKinney City Council, the onus will be on the council to direct the final amount and the slate of projects that would end up on the ballot. Council would then call city staff to prepare for the calling of the bond election.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.