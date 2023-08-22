District Attorney Greg Willis announced that a jury delivered a 55-year prison sentence to the prolific drug dealer, Curtis Richard Hines, 31, of McKinney, after finding him guilty of Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, MDMA, and THC with a Deadly Weapon.

“Poison pushers profiting off of people’s addicted misery are a menace to society. This man has been a notorious and dangerously armed dope dealer throughout the metroplex for the last five years, despite being sent to prison for it once already. This jury’s verdict sends the message that we will not tolerate poison pushers profiting off of ruined lives in Collin County,” said Willis after sentencing.


