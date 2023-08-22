In fall of 2022, McKinney Police Departments narcotics detectives had been conducting surveillance on Hines for suspicion of dope dealing. On November 9, 2022, McKinney PD Officer Cary Wittwer conducted a traffic stop of Hines. Hines consented to a search of his vehicle where multiple bags of marijuana packaged to sell were found. McKinney PD then executed a search warrant on Hines’ house. Detectives found 275 grams of cocaine, 214 grams of mushrooms, 51 pounds of marijuana, 1,845 grams of THC gummies, 27 grams of THC wax, 63 grams of THC cartridges, 9 grams of MDMA, thousands of baggies, labels, several scales, and three cell phones.
District Attorney Greg Willis announced that a jury delivered a 55-year prison sentence to the prolific drug dealer, Curtis Richard Hines, 31, of McKinney, after finding him guilty of Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, MDMA, and THC with a Deadly Weapon.
In fall of 2022, McKinney Police Departments narcotics detectives had been conducting surveillance on Hines for suspicion of dope dealing. On November 9, 2022, McKinney PD Officer Cary Wittwer conducted a traffic stop of Hines. Hines consented to a search of his vehicle where multiple bags of marijuana packaged to sell were found. McKinney PD then executed a search warrant on Hines’ house. Detectives found 275 grams of cocaine, 214 grams of mushrooms, 51 pounds of marijuana, 1,845 grams of THC gummies, 27 grams of THC wax, 63 grams of THC cartridges, 9 grams of MDMA, thousands of baggies, labels, several scales, and three cell phones.
Photo Provided
District Attorney Greg Willis announced that a jury delivered a 55-year prison sentence to the prolific drug dealer, Curtis Richard Hines, 31, of McKinney, after finding him guilty of Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, MDMA, and THC with a Deadly Weapon.
District Attorney Greg Willis announced that a jury delivered a 55-year prison sentence to the prolific drug dealer, Curtis Richard Hines, 31, of McKinney, after finding him guilty of Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, MDMA, and THC with a Deadly Weapon.
“Poison pushers profiting off of people’s addicted misery are a menace to society. This man has been a notorious and dangerously armed dope dealer throughout the metroplex for the last five years, despite being sent to prison for it once already. This jury’s verdict sends the message that we will not tolerate poison pushers profiting off of ruined lives in Collin County,” said Willis after sentencing.
In fall of 2022, McKinney Police Departments narcotics detectives had been conducting surveillance on Hines for suspicion of dope dealing. On November 9, 2022, McKinney PD Officer Cary Wittwer conducted a traffic stop of Hines. Hines consented to a search of his vehicle where multiple bags of marijuana packaged to sell were found.
McKinney PD then executed a search warrant on Hines’ house. Detectives found 275 grams of cocaine, 214 grams of mushrooms, 51 pounds of marijuana, 1,845 grams of THC gummies, 27 grams of THC wax, 63 grams of THC cartridges, 9 grams of MDMA, thousands of baggies, labels, several scales, and three cell phones.
Three firearms were also found in his residence, including an Uzi, a short barreled rifle with a high capacity drum magazine, and a handgun.
Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agent Ronnie Rapert completed forensic examinations of the three cell phones belonging to Hines and found thousands of photos of drugs, money, and guns. The phone searches also revealed hundreds of text messages of drug dealing throughout the DFW area. Prosecutors presented this voluminous drug dealing and gun evidence, and the jury found Hines guilty.
In the punishment phase, prosecutors showed the jury Hines’ long history of possessing and selling drugs. In August of 2011, Hines was sentenced to probation for possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine. But in 2014, Hines violated his probation and was sentenced to 9 months in state jail. Then, in January 2018, Hines was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, a Third Degree Felony. In April 2018, while on bond for the January 2018 charge, Hines was again arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, this time a 2nd Degree Felony. And finally, just one week later, Hines was arrested for two additional charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, another 3rd Degree Felony and a 1st Degree Felony. For all of those 2018 offenses, Hines was sentenced to 5 years in prison.
After hearing his criminal history and considering the facts of the current charges, the jury sentenced Hines to 55 years in prison.
Featured Local Savings
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.